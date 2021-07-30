Fortnite Presents The Rift Tour - An In-Game Musical Experience



There's more to come - we'll be sharing additional news on the Rift Tour you won't want to miss, so stay tuned! New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fortnite presents the next musical journey: The Rift Tour. From August 6 to August 8 players can jump in to Fortnite for an experience like no other, filled with magical new realities and a record-breaking superstar."Fortnite is a place for the imagination and the impossible. With Rift Tour, we're bringing a musical journey to life that players can experience, feel, and join alongside their friends," says Phil Rampulla, Head of Brand at Epic Games, "We can't wait to reveal our chart-topping headliner, and can't wait for fans around the world to celebrate with us."NOW LIVE - RIFT TOUR QUESTS: Players can jump in starting today and unlock rewards for the first wave of Rift Tour quests.NEW IN-GAME SOCIAL TAB: A brand-new Rift Tour tab, filled with all the showtimes over the event's three days, has been added to Fortnite's game menu. Plan ahead, pick a show time, and invite some friends!There's more to come - we'll be sharing additional news on the Rift Tour you won't want to miss, so stay tuned!



