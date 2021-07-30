KEM & Wiz Khalifa Are Shockingly Good Together On "Lie" Remix





When commenting on the "Lie to Me" remix, which accumulated a million views on Facebook in less than 24 hours after its release, one listener called it "a collaboration I didn't even imagine I needed." Another said the original song was "perfection" but that this remix is for Gen Z, the generation born between the late 90s and early 2010s. Whether or not it was KEM's intention to reach that audience, the remix is here and can be enjoyed by a fan of any age. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ever since KEM came on the music scene, one thing has been for sure: we can always count on him to produce great love songs. His 2020 single "Lie to Me" is one of those. And now...there's a remix to it featuring rapper Wiz Khalifa.Understandably, you might be wondering if you read that correctly (you did!). Maybe you're scratching your head, thinking that KEM and Wiz are polar opposites and don't fit on a song together.Well, this isn't KEM's first collaboration with a rapper; Snoop Dogg is featured on his 2014 song "Downtown." Not to mention, KEM does a little rapping himself on some of his own songs. Still, you may be saying to yourself that "Lie to Me" is just fine as is and doesn't need a remix. There's no doubt that the original record and its arrangement is just fine as is. With that said, though, we think the remix is pretty cool.The beat sounds like a cross between " Dilemma " by Nelly ft. Kelly Rowland and "Still Not a Player" by Big Pun ft. Joe. So there's a nice bounce to it, the kind of groove you can rock to while cruising with the top (or windows) down. And in Wiz's verse, there are no cringeworthy lyrics that one might expect from a mainstream rapper. Rather, he offers up rhymes that relate to the song's theme, and echoes KEM's sentiments when he tells his lady love that she doesn't have to lie to him because he loves her the way she is and is ready to marry her.When commenting on the "Lie to Me" remix, which accumulated a million views on Facebook in less than 24 hours after its release, one listener called it "a collaboration I didn't even imagine I needed." Another said the original song was "perfection" but that this remix is for Gen Z, the generation born between the late 90s and early 2010s. Whether or not it was KEM's intention to reach that audience, the remix is here and can be enjoyed by a fan of any age.



