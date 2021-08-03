Patrick Alan Stone From Budderside Discusses Personal Addiction And Recovery





https://instagram.com/budderside New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Los Angeles-based quintet, Budderside have shared an evocative animated lyric video for the deeply personal track " Things We Do ", which features MUSYCA Children's Choir and covers the trials and tribulations of dealing with addiction. The track comes from their new release, Spiritual Violence, out now via Motörhead Music/Silver Lining Music.Vocalist/guitarist Patrick Stone shares: "'Things We Do' is a firsthand walk through addiction, the loss of a dear friend and the hypocritical, empty promise of getting high. Half of this song was constructed during my darkest days of crystal meth and heroin addiction, pouring my heart out to the universe over the death of West Arkeen who was a song-writer for Guns N' Roses, having wrote " The Garden ", " It's So Easy " and others. West was my dear friend and fellow band member. Fast forward into 13 years of sobriety, watching the MUSYCA children's choir file into NRG studios to record their gospel to this was nothing short of a miracle. It's insane that my cruelest and most vile days could also lead to a day so glorious. I'm so grateful I made it, not only out alive, but larger than life."Spiritual Violence was recorded with legendary producer Jay Baumgardner (Bush, Godsmack, Papa Roach) and mastered by Grammy Award-winning engineer Howie Weinberg (Nirvana, The Smashing Pumpkins, Garbage). It's 10 spiritually evocative and meticulously crafted songs are thoughtfully designed to resonate, both musically and lyrically, across the world.Signed to Motörhead Music personally by its founder, the late Motörhead front man Lemmy Kilmister, who previously employed BUDDERSIDE front man Patrick Alan Stone as a roadie, the band released their self-titled debut album in 2016 and hit the ground running appearing on tours alongside Motörhead, Slayer, Anthrax and L.A. Guns as well as being featured on international festivals including Wacken Open Air, Motörboat, Malmö Festival and the Monsters Of Rock cruise.Budderside isPatrick Stone - Vocals, Guitars, SynthGabe Maska - BassJeff Dewbray - DrumsSam Koltun - GuitarsLogan Nikolic - GuitarsTracklisting:"Zen""Amber Alert" (feat. Carla Harvey of Butcher Babies)"Pardon Me" (feat. Phil Campbell of Motörhead)"I'm A Man""Folsom Prison Blues" (Johnny Cash cover) Things We Do " (feat. Musyca Children's Choir)"Soul Searches""Daygobah"Purchase or stream link: https://smarturl.it/spiritual-violencehttps://www.budderside.com/https://www.facebook.com/budderside/https://instagram.com/budderside



