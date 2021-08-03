New Release From Newcastle's Jango Flash: My Mercedes



https://open.spotify.com/artist/4ybfpDT3RzPMeyMKuV5Gzx New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Newcastle rock and roll group Jango Flash release their new single, 'My Mercedes', on 28th July 2021 via AWAL Music.Engineered, produced and mixed by Mark Broughton (Sam Fender, Take That, Sting), 'My Mercedes' is written as a dialogue between a girl trying to help her close friend out of an abusive relationship, scrambling to contact her so that she can find solace and escape to a better life. The song imparts tension in each of it's verses through desperate broken conversations, but this weight is lifted in it's epiphany inducing choruses, where 'Mercedes' finds strength to pick herself up and get out of her relationship.Jack Golightly (Vocalist and Songwriter) explains, " At the time, my mum was a single mother travelling the world with my brother and working three jobs. Along the road she ended up in an oppressive relationship prior to meeting my dad. It was my mum's friend that gave her the nickname " Mercedes ", because she found elegance and strength in the way she carried herself through life. Whenever she writes to my mum she always starts with, "Dear my Mercedes". So I opened the song like a letter from her, and the rest wrote its self."Founded by producer, songwriter and frontman Jack Angus Golightly (Jango) in 2018, Jango Flash are a 5 piece 'Kamikaze' rock and roll band from the North Coast of England. 'My Mercedes' marks the initial steps in a new era of the band - seeing them evolve into a collective mind fuelled by a raw ambition, dragging listeners through a threshold into their world, weather they like it or not.'My Mercedes' is single #1 of 4 from their upcoming EP 'Money & Medication' ahead of Spring '22. The band will embark on their first ever UK tour in September and October 2021.They had a live session played by Huw Stevens on Radio 1, tipped an annual "hot one" accolade by Radio X's John Kennedy, spotlighted on KINK fm in Holland by Jasper Leijdens, played a hand full of times by Tom Robinson on Radio 6, playlisted by Amazing Radio for The Unsigned Guide and championed BBC Introducing station as one of their top ten artists for 2021. The Line of Best Fit and Clash magazine have also shown Jango Flash a lot of love through previous single features and reviews.https://www.jangoflash.com/https://www.facebook.com/jangoflash/https://twitter.com/JangoFlashhttps://www.instagram.com/jango.flash/https://music.apple.com/us/artist/jango-flash/1359499851https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUwDzxwLjuR8nAWfGCf3Yzghttps://open.spotify.com/artist/4ybfpDT3RzPMeyMKuV5Gzx



