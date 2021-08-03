Jeffrey Nothing Releases Official Music Video For "The Outage" Featuring Former Members Of Mushroomhead, Motograter, And Skin





Jeffrey Nothing is the co-founder and former haunting voice behind Cleveland's MUSHROOMHEAD. His distinct vocals had driven Mushroomhead's frightening and extreme performance style, garnered them an enormously devoted cult following, and helped them to sell millions of albums worldwide. Nothing has teamed up with fellow former MUSHROOMHEAD guitarist New York, NY (Top40 Charts) JEFFREY NOTHING, former vocalist of industrial metal band MUSHROOMHEAD, has released the official music video for his newest single, "The Outage." Directed by Ian D. Sniesak and edited and shot by Jon Conner of A Hole in the Head Productions, with assisted videography by Thomas Church and Aj Taranto, the dark music saga features former members of MOTOGRATER and SKIN alongside the legendary front-man as well as former MUSHROOMHEAD guitarist, Thomas Church."We all come with an expiration date. From our first breath, till our last, we are a miracle in motion; full of emotion, fears, and an air of invincibility. How we treat our fellow man and our life matters. Other than love, you sincerely can't take it with you. Above is a place I pray to one day be, not a circle I put myself in as I traverse this lifetime. Freedom means everything. All complexes aside, we have no owners. Dream big and share your soul… I, for one, will be listening. So many trash their bodies and minds and feel they just get to wake up from whatever mistake they just made no matter what. It is so heartbreaking to watch a generation be wiped out because they truly believe they are invincible. We are not. Risking oneself for that ever-elusive first high destroys far more than the singular self. Parents never want to outlive their children. You are not that invincible person who will beat any challenge, just because. Stop for one second and be that miracle baby again. Not the almost adult who crushed everyone's dreams, all because you wanted to escape a temporary nightmare. Death is the end, not a new beginning. Ever." - Jeffrey NothingPlayer"Life is full of hardships, challenges, tribulations... It can be difficult in the moments of pain to see through to the other side, that there's a way to come out victorious. It can be easy to compromise or give in to something that offers a moment of relief; a temporary solution to a problem that might turn into a permanent consequence. It can be easy to think that you will remain in control but more often than not what we think we control ends up controlling us. Pain and trauma are the real gateway drugs and until we learn to face the pain and overcome we will continue the cycle of abuse, be it substance or other. If we don't, addiction ends up being in control. It destroys what's beautiful, and then dances and parades what remains around for all the world to see. It can be easy to become ensnared in the prisons of our mind. If we take a close look at ourselves in the midst of our addiction, it can seem as if we are suffocating, wrapped in the fake plastic of the lies we believe that have now led us to the predicament we are in.Acknowledging there is a problem is the first step. Then we must fight, for our freedom and for our lives, one day at a time." - Ian D Sniesak (Vocals)Jeffrey Nothing is the co-founder and former haunting voice behind Cleveland's MUSHROOMHEAD. His distinct vocals had driven Mushroomhead's frightening and extreme performance style, garnered them an enormously devoted cult following, and helped them to sell millions of albums worldwide. Nothing has teamed up with fellow former MUSHROOMHEAD guitarist Thomas Church following their departure from the band in March of 2018. The group also features former MOTOGRATER and THE BROWNING drummer Noah "Shark" Robertson, vocalist Ian D. Sniesak, and bassist Steven Adams.



