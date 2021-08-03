



Nov 5 - Dubuque, IA New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After a year and a half absence from the spotlight, ANOTHER LOST YEAR return with a new label, re-release bundle pre-sale and tour dates!Five years after the success of their breakout LP Alien Architect, Another Lost Year have partnered with Godsize Records to produce an extremely limited bundle for their fans. In addition to the award winning full length, produced by ALY and Jose Urquiza (The Attic Recording Studio), this bundle includes physical releases of all 3 of the band's EP series The Revolution - a collectable reprint of Part 1, the first version of Part 2 ever available in physical form, and the all new Part 3. Along with the 4 releases, included is a signed and numbered postcard featuring the re-imagined 5th Year Anniversary Artwork for Alien Architect, inspired by the original art.The package is available now at www.godsizestore.com.To celebrate the re-release, the band has released a new music video for "Trigger Finger", which features many former ALY members in a hilarious audition scenario.Another Lost Year - Trigger Finger [Official Video]: https://youtu.be/7rkbIw5c1I0In addition, a brand new full-length, Another Lost Year, is slated for a late 2021 release via Godsize Records/ Mirage Mhal Records, LLC.Select live dates have been scheduled throughout the rest of the year, including dates supporting Blacktop Mojo, Black Stone Cherry and Texas Hippie Coalition.ALY LIVE DATES:Sept 16 - Des Moines, IASept 17 - Omaha, NESept 18 - Denver, COSept 22 - Pekin, ILSept 23 - Lombard, ILSept 24 - Detroit, MISept 25 - Fort Wayne, INSept 26 - Battle Creek, MIOct 30 - Chicago, ILOct 31 - Fort Wayne, INNov 5 - Dubuque, IA



