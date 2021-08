Awaken The Giant is independently releasing their debut EP



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Awaken the Giant released their debut single "I Fooled You" to all major platforms! Awaken The Giant is an American rock band from Houston, Texas, formed in 2017 by Blake Suarez and Tab Cocchia. Original band mates from a former band, Blake and Tab broke away to create a heavier, harder sound and be the sole song writers. This allowed them to create the sound that they always envisioned.Awaken The Giant is independently releasing their debut EP Black & Blue in 2021, and has amassed a world wide fan base. The EP will showcase mainstream rock songs to heavier multi genre styles with electronic elements.Awaken The Giant is:Tab Cocchia: Vocals/Guitar Blake Suarez: Guitar/Unclean Vocals