Sensational Emerging Pop & Rnb Artist Wondr Has Released Hit New Single 'on Fire'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The North Carolina-based artist WONDR (spelled in all capitals) has been rapidly growing his presence in the music industry by delivering numerous hit singles that have produced millions of streams. He is a trailblazer for independent music, business, fashion, and culture and his latest offering 'On Fire' takes WONDR to new levels after being noticed by none other than Leo Messi's flagship clothing line 'The Messi Store. The single is now the official soundtrack to the clothing line's recent campaign which you can check out HERE.



The track opens with allusive Acoustic Guitar and quickly transforms into a sonic fusion of heavy-hitting beats and cutting-edge production which allows WONDR's beautifully soulful vocals to take centre stage. Lyrically WONDR explores an experience he's had with a partner that he holds incredibly close to his heart.



"It's about finding the girl who's going to ride or die with me through the hard times of being an independent artist. Initially, she seems too good to be true. Her walk, talk, and style all point in the direction of high status and are too good for anyone else '', explains WONDR. "A sense of insecurity rises because I know where I'm heading and the life I'll be able to provide in the future, but the current hustle I'm going through isn't as glamorous as the life she's already living. Fortunately, it turns out she's not someone looking for status or money. She's developed that on her own without the help of past relationships, contrary to the rumors. She doesn't care what my current payroll looks like, she's attracted to my hustle and drive."



Having always wanted to live life in the fast lane and being inspired by the likes of sporting legends Michael Schumacher and Dale Earnhardt Sr, WONDR's dreams changed course when he received a copy of Petey Pablo's "Diary of a Sinner," and his first guitar in elementary school.



WONDR started writing, producing, recording, and engineering hip-hop records that captured his passion for racing, stories from his love life, and his journey to becoming a champion in the music industry. His music has earned millions of streams, video game placements, brand partnerships, and a growing fan base (RACE TEAM) across the globe. This year, WONDR and his growing team will be working with DJs, press, social activations, advertisements, and fashion collaborations.



With a busy summer ahead for WONDR and much more music on the way, 'On Fire' is a sign that he's not an artist that's going away any time soon. Having always lived life in the fast lane it's time that we fasten our seatbelts and get ready for the musical journey that WONDR is currently exploring.



'ON FIRE' IS OUT NOW!



