Byron Nemeth & Tim Dolbear Conversation At Eclectica Studios On The Importance Of A Good Producer









When recording in the Studio sometimes an Artist will be so immersed in the song that having a great Producer with you is vital to what the final outcome of the song will be. In this conversation with Tim Dolbear from Eclectica Studios we discuss how Tim's recommendation of taking the song BPM from 120 to 126 made the song so much better. Getting the " Groove " of a song (the BPM) is extremely important and it made a huge difference when we tracked "You Know It's True" at Blackbird Studio, it brought great energy and life to the song.Tim Dolbear has mixed records for Grammy winners, labels and indie artists from all over the world, receiving airplay worldwide. Tim is also re recording mixer/Dubbing mixer mix for film, videos, podcast and Documentaries in Stereo and 5.1 Surround




