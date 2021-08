Third reporting week out:

- Album - EP (Back To Blue) #6

- Singles (Back To Blue) #5 &

- (Say That You Love Me) #28

-







New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "You write from within, you know what you want to breathe life into but you never know how it will be accepted. I knew I wanted to go back to my musical roots and let my guitar lead the way with this record but here I am with my first blues EP just out and to see what's being written and reported is such a great feeling. So many of the radio and press reviews have been so kind to me and I am humbled by our chart success on Roots because it means stations are spinning it which also means people are enjoying the record and I'm really grateful for that opportunity. I don't know where it goes from here but I'm thankful for the ride!" - ClayThird reporting week out:- Album - EP (Back To Blue) #6- Singles (Back To Blue) #5 &- (Say That You Love Me) #28 State of Texas #3