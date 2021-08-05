Top 15 Singers Who Have Deep Voice

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) We all have days when those upbeat songs just down cut it and we need a nice cozy blanket, our mug of hot chocolate, an interesting book, and background music from a singer that has the right kind of low and deep tone to set the mood for you and have your brain relaxed for the night. Now we know that not all music content is available everywhere and you can easily unlock the streaming service using a VPN. VeePN offers such a VPN that allows you to stream music from anywhere in the world. You can go ahead and try a free trial online.

Anyways, let's get back to the magic of deep voice singers. These singers have a soothing quality to their voice at really low tones that can put your mind in a relaxing state. We are going to look at the list of some of the best rock singers with a deep voice in detail:

Top 15 Singers With a Deep Voice

Johnny Cash

There isn't a singer born with a deep voice that can beat or match Johnny Cash (1932-2003). He is an American singer and songwriter and he actually composed his own music as well. Johnny Cash sung like his heart was on fire. He loved deeply and his songs reflected that. His greatest hits include "Folsom Prison Blues" and "I Walk The Line".

Adele

Who hasn't banged their head once on "Rolling in the Deep"? That list has got to be tiny. Adele is an English singer and songwriter with hits like "Someone Like You" under her belt. She has been an icon for deep voice singers and if we were asked who has the deepest female voice? We would say it's our girl Adele without blinking twice.

Leonard Cohen

Leonard (1932-2016) was an iconic singer and poet. He wrote songs that touched our souls. Songs like Suzzane and I'm your man make him one of the best deep voice singers of all time. He always wanted to stick to being authentic rather than being the perfect musician.

Toby Keith

If this was based on who has the deepest voice in 2021, then Toby Keith would have definitely made the list. He is the country artist of the decade and has been singing since 1993. This talented star is known for his hits like "I Love This Bar". In the mood for some of the best country music in town? Listen to Toby.

Jiles Perry Richardson

Richardson (1930-1959) was a hit in the small amount of time that he sung and he was known as The Big Bopper. His hits like the Chantilly lace were a wonder and he was dearly loved as one of the best deep voice singers. He was from Texas and had that Texas touch in his voice.

Eddie Vedder

He is the next male vocalist on our list, Eddie Vedder was born on December 23, 1964, in Evanston, Illinois, and is the lead vocalist for the band Pearl Jam. In addition to singing, Eddie is one of the band's three guitarists, and he also plays harmonica, ukulele, mandolin, and bass, as well as drums, piano, percussion, and piano. Baritone vocalist Eddie is well-known throughout the world for his powerful voice. Eddie Vedder released his first solo album, Into the Wild, in 2007. He released his second solo album in 2011.

Mikhail Zlatopolsky

He is one of the best deep voice singers male. As a singer of Russian folk music and choirs, he was well-respected. Mikhail has performed for Catholic, Orthodox, and Lutheran churches, as well as other religious organizations. Mikhail Zlatopolsky, despite being one of the greatest vocalists of all time, was also an actor. Yemelyan Pugachev (1978), Three Years (1980), and Storm over Russia were among his most important roles (1992).

9. Johnny Cymbal

Cymbal was born on February 3, 1945, in Ochiltree, Scotland, and died in Nashville on March 16, 1996. In spite of his early demise, Johnny Cash made his mark on history as one of the best deep voice singers. However, in addition to singing, Johnny Cymbal also worked as an audiophile engineer, record producer, and songwriter. He was known for his hits like Mr. Bass Man.

10. Josh Turner

39-year-old Josh Turner is both a country singer and an actor. In 1977, Josh was born in South Carolina's Hannah, on November 20. Growing up, he was a member of a gospel quartet called Thankful Hearts at his church. Bass and baritone parts were sung by Turner in the gospel quartet. John has been a professional musician since 1994, and Josh, despite having a beautiful voice, can also play the guitar. His song "Your Man" was a hit through and through.

11. Bryn Terfel

He was born in Pant Glas, Caernarfonshire, Wales on November 9, 1965. Son of a farmer, his love of music began at a young age. After learning to sing with the help of a family friend, Bryn went on to win a number of awards over the years. He is known as one of the best deep voice singers with hits such as "The Impossible Dream".

12. Frank Sinatra

We still can't get over the voice of Frank Sinatra and the magic his voice weaved with songs such as "One For My Baby". In 1915, Frank Sinatra was born in Hoboken, New Jersey, to Francis Albert and Mary Sinatra. It's no secret that Sinatra was a major influence on music during the 20th century and is still one of the most popular deep voice singers of all time. Around the world, Sinatra sold more than 150 million records. Over the course of his final years, he suffered from health issues and spent time in a hospital.

13. Paul Robeson

Who hasn't heard the soothing beats and songs from our very own Paul Robeson in moments of solitude. His songs like "Ol'Man Rive" left an impact on the listener's hearts and made him one of the best deep voice singers male. Bassist Paul Robeson took part in the Civil Rights Movement. The 77-year-old singer was born on April 9, 1898, in Princeton, New Jersey, and passed away on January 23, 1976, in Philadelphia. Paul Robeson was a singer, social activist, lawyer, and athlete. Paul Robeson passed away from a stroke, but he left a lasting impression on the world before he died.

14. Stephen Raymond Merritt

The bass voice of Stephen Raymond Merritt has made him an international star. In 1965, Stephen Merritt was born on February 9th. A lot of things happen in his life, which is pretty interesting. His only clothing is brown, and he is an atheist who is openly gay and a vegan since 1983. Hyperacusis is another condition that Stephen has to deal with. Stephen's left ear becomes increasingly louder when he hears sounds that are louder than normal, which is why he covers it while the audience applauds and why he wears earplugs. He has produced some of the best deep voice music for music streaming in these years.

15. Maynard James Keenan

As a member of Tool and Rage Against The Machine, Maynard James Keenan has a deep voice. He was born on April 17, 1964, in Ravenna, Ohio, and plays guitar, bass, keyboard, and drums, among other instruments. His other talents include being a record producer as well as a songwriter and a winemaker. As a partner in the Los Angeles restaurant Cobras & Matadors, Maynard also owns a food court and wine tasting room in Cornville, Arizona, as well as organic produce markets. He is one of the best deep voice singers out there.

