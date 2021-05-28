The Fabulous Red Diesel Bring Their Acclaimed Brighton Fringe Show To Pop Up Theatres





Following the success of their six-week playlist spot on Jazz FM and their critically acclaimed Brighton Fringe show, the ever-incredible Jazz-Soul experience The Fabulous Red Diesel are on a mission to bring art to everyone alongside their single Mama Josie Said. The track itself paves the way for lead singer Kat Lee-Ryan's (Ms. Kitty) smooth vocals that dance over the band's subdued and easy-going instrumentals, putting the song's message, and the group's mission, front and centre:

"Raising the vibration, following the dream in my head'' The theory is that when you raise your own vibration, it affects everyone around you, they want to raise theirs, by doing what they love and finding peace." - Ms. Kitty

Mama Josie said is the band's calling to all would-be creatives waiting to be led by example. The stunning accompanying video (taken from their renowned Brighton Fringe live show), shows exactly that with The Fabulous Red Diesel's signature creativity on top forms across all mediums. Whether in the trapeze work, projected visuals, contemporary dance, or in the song itself, viewers are led on a creative tour-de-force by four members who pride themselves on the pursuit of art for the love of it.

Practising this philosophy, The Fabulous Red Diesel live by the idea that live music should be available to all, regardless of income. Not satisfied with inaction, the band are performing their revered live show Sparkly Bird for free at Pop Up Theatres at Broomgrove Estate and The Stade, Hastings (as part of the Coastal Current Arts Festival). Here, those who are unlikely to be able to enjoy live music often may find inspiration in the work and practises of Jazz's most exciting band.

A husband and wife on vocals and drums; a transgender trumpeter and double-bassist; and a synth player and guitarist named Rabbi Jaffa Delicious, The Fabulous Red Diesel are a band like no other. Ms Kitty (Kat Lee-Ryan) on vocals, keys and flute; Duke Boom (husband, Will Lee-Ryan) on drums; Miss Bea-Have (Beatrice Gullick) on double bass, tuba and trumpet and Rabbi Jaffa Delicious (Simon Dobell) on guitar and trumpet. Based in Hastings, they have built up a loyal fanbase, not only through their live shows which have seen them supporting and playing alongside the likes of The James Taylor Quartet, Skunk Anansie and Jeff Buckley but also their unique sound, fusing classic 60s soul with jazz arrangements and a rhythm section which can skip from hip-hop beats to Latin to funk.

SHOWS:

Brighton Fringe - 28/05/21 - 27/06/21

Frome Festival- 08/07/21

Green Gathering -30/07/21, 01/08/21

Sparkly Bird Pop Up Theatre - Broomgrove Estate, 11/08/21

Rye Jazz Festival (Jazz/Funk Day) - Supporting Incognito and Courtney Pine,28/08/21

Sparkly Bird Pop Up Theatre - The Stade Hastings 11/09/21




