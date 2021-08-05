Classic Rock Legend Arthur Brown New Full Length Album Coming 2022!





Zombie Yelp feat. Mark Stein & Alan Davey New York, NY (Top40 Charts) He is The God Of Hellfire, a music legend who is surely one of the most influential figures of theatrical rock, and even 5+ decades into his extraordinary career, Arthur Brown is still heating things up! Brown has just announced the release of a new 7" vinyl that contains a stunning new rendition of his signature hit "Fire," which features a host of devilishly talented hellions including Stooges guitarist James Williamson, drum icon Carmine Appice, keyboard maestro Brian Auger, and producer Jürgen Engler. Like the man himself, "Fire" is a timeless treasure whose appeal has only increased over the years. Originally released in 1968 by the group that bore his name, The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown, "Fire" was a global phenomenon reaching the top spot on the singles charts in both the UK and Canada while hitting the #2 spot in the U.S. It's considered one of the biggest crossover hits that brought psychedelic rock to mainstream audiences and launched Brown into the musical stratosphere.Check out the new version of "Fire" featuring guests James Williamson, Carmine Appice & Brian Auger: https://orcd.co/arthur_brown_fireOr watch a video for the track cut together from Arthur's scenes in the 2017 horror film The Black Room: https://youtu.be/I9j3MtpaFUoThis new limited-edition 7" pressing will be available in your choice of either fiery RED or YELLOW vinyl. Most exciting of all is that this release previews a thrilling full-length album from Brown that will feature even more amazing guest stars set for release in 2022!Brown had this to share about the coming project, "It's a great pleasure being involved in making this high quality, imaginative piece of terror and fun."Order the 7" vinyl: https://cleorecs.com/store/shop/arthur-brown-fire-limited-edition-colored-7-vinyl/Track List:SIDE AFire feat. James Williamson, Carmine Appice, Brian Auger & Jürgen EnglerSIDE BZombie Yelp feat. Mark Stein & Alan Davey



