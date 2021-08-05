Soulful Alt-Pop/R&B Trio Ahmore Unveils Music Video For Rioja (next To You)

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Infused with Spanish influences, R&B beat and sultry multitracked vocals, AHMORE's debut single "Rioja (Next To You)" is steadily garnering spins and praise. It's been highlighted by Uproxx, who said "…you'll just have to press play on this one and hear it for yourself," and recently earned radio airplay on The Independent 88.5 FM in Los Angeles, as well as increasing plays and playlist adds on streaming platforms.



Now the trio is unveiling an official music video for "Rioja (Next To You)"; watch it now on YouTube. Shot at Gold Diggers in Los Angeles, the visual transports the viewer into a world of romantic fantasy both through song and dance.



"Rioja (Next To You)" is the first single off the group's recently released EP Sonder, available now on all digital platforms. The six-track collection, which also includes highlights "Lost," "Forward" and "Conversations," showcases the group's distinctive blend of styles including contemporary R&B and baroque pop.



Los Angeles' AHMORE—comprised of Venus, Patrick Joseph, and Kyu Malik, a combination of singers, instrumentalists, and producers—came together in 2018 after years of releasing solo projects to create a collective that draws on each individual's strengths. With a penchant for writing infectious music and relatable narratives, the group presents a fresh new perspective.



They are driven by a desire to "connect to a plethora of different listeners from all walks of life, by making the music and telling the stories that we would want to hear."



