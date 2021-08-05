Kim Robins Releases New Single "Hurricane" From Upcoming Album Leave The Porch Light On





"I am so thrilled to have a new single out on Pinecastle Records titled, 'Hurricane.' I loved the song from the first time I heard it and thought it would be a great addition to the project. I know many of us have been through what seems to be a hurricane the last several months, so you might find this song very relatable. I hope you all enjoy it," said Kim.



Kim Robins is a two-time International Bluegrass



Kim received significant chart success with her previous Pinecastle Records album Raining in Baltimore, with the title-track appearing on SiriusXM



For more information on Kim Robins, we invite you to check out KimRobins.com, and follow her on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bluegrass singer/songwriter Kim Robins is back with a hot new summer single, "Hurricane." This is the first track from her upcoming Pinecastle Records album Leave the Porch Light On, releasing September 3rd. The song was written by Alan Johnston and features Clay Hess and Tim Crouch. Hess is also a fellow Pinecastle Records artist and Grammy award-winner who also served as the producer and engineer for the forthcoming project. Music fans can purchase and stream " Hurricane " HERE."I am so thrilled to have a new single out on Pinecastle Records titled, 'Hurricane.' I loved the song from the first time I heard it and thought it would be a great addition to the project. I know many of us have been through what seems to be a hurricane the last several months, so you might find this song very relatable. I hope you all enjoy it," said Kim.Kim Robins is a two-time International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Momentum Vocalist Award Nominee and a 2019 IBMA Leadership Bluegrass Graduate. In addition, Kim Robins and 40 Years Late were chosen as a 2018 IBMA Official Showcase Band.Kim received significant chart success with her previous Pinecastle Records album Raining in Baltimore, with the title-track appearing on SiriusXM Radio Bluegrass Junction's Most Played Tracks chart.For more information on Kim Robins, we invite you to check out KimRobins.com, and follow her on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.



