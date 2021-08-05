Hear Tom Morello, Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder Cover AC/DC





The song arrives along with the announcement of Morello's new solo album, The



"Our version of 'Highway to Hell' pays homage to



Because



The album follows Morello's 2018 LP, The



"The connection and community I was able to forge was global - from Brazil to Palestine to England and across the U.S. It was really a balm to the daily stress and tension of trying to keep the grandmas alive, and keep my kids, myself and my family from going crazy. And it was all recorded into my phone."



You can see the track listing below.



Tom Morello, 'The

1. "Harlem Hellfighter"

2. "Highway to Hell" (featuring

3. "Let's Get The Party Started" (featuring Bring Me the Horizon)

4. "Driving to Texas" (featuring Phantogram)

5. "The War Inside" (featuring Chris Stapleton)

6. "

7. "Naraka" (featuring Mike Posner)

8. "The Achilles List" (featuring Damian Marley)

9. "Night Witch" (featuring phem)

10. "Charmed I'm Sure" (featuring Protohype)

11. "Save Our Souls" (featuring

12. "On The Shore Of Eternity" (featuring Sama' Abdulhadi) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello has released a cover of AC/DC's "Highway to Hell" featuring Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder. You can hear the song below.The song arrives along with the announcement of Morello's new solo album, The Atlas Underground Fire, which is due for release on Oct. 15. The LP will feature other collaborations, including songs with Chris Stapleton, Mike Posner and Damian Marley."Our version of 'Highway to Hell' pays homage to AC/DC ... bringing this legendary song into the future," Morello said in a press release. The guitarist had frequently played the song live when on tour with the E Street band in 2014. "One of the greatest rock 'n' roll songs of all time sung by two of the greatest rock 'n' roll singers of all time. And then I drop a shredding guitar solo. Thank you and good night."Because Morello was unable to construct tracks in the studio with an engineer due to pandemic restrictions, he recorded many of his guitar parts on his phone and worked remotely with his guest contributors. "This seemed like an outrageous idea," he said, "but it led to a freedom in creativity, in that I could not overthink any of the guitar parts and just had to trust my instincts."The album follows Morello's 2018 LP, The Atlas Underground, which also featured many guests. The Atlas Underground Fire will offer a different experience, the guitarist said. "The freedom I felt in immersing myself in this record was the counterweight to the darkness of the pandemic time," he noted."The connection and community I was able to forge was global - from Brazil to Palestine to England and across the U.S. It was really a balm to the daily stress and tension of trying to keep the grandmas alive, and keep my kids, myself and my family from going crazy. And it was all recorded into my phone."You can see the track listing below.Tom Morello, 'The Atlas Underground Fire' Track Listing1. "Harlem Hellfighter"2. "Highway to Hell" (featuring Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder)3. "Let's Get The Party Started" (featuring Bring Me the Horizon)4. "Driving to Texas" (featuring Phantogram)5. "The War Inside" (featuring Chris Stapleton)6. " Hold The Line " (featuring grandson)7. "Naraka" (featuring Mike Posner)8. "The Achilles List" (featuring Damian Marley)9. "Night Witch" (featuring phem)10. "Charmed I'm Sure" (featuring Protohype)11. "Save Our Souls" (featuring Dennis Lyxzen of Refused)12. "On The Shore Of Eternity" (featuring Sama' Abdulhadi)



