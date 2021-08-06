Jah Sun & The Rising Tide Announce New Single - "No Profit In Peace" Out Now





Listen: https://ffm.to/noprofit New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jah Sun & The Rising Tide are proud to announce "No Profit In Peace," the second single from their upcoming album Running Through Walls, due out this Summer. The single drops today and will be followed by another stellar music video. The band continues to showcase their new music from the upcoming album during their current summer tour. Full tour dates below with more fall dates in the works through Hip Joint Creative Talent Agency."No Profit In Peace" is a song that reflects on the deep and destructive forces behind the for-proJit wars fought around the globe. Jah Sun elaborates, "No Profit in Peace holds a great deal of meaning to us as a band. As we reflect on the endless wars we've experienced just in our lifetime, one thing is very clear, there is no profit in peace." He passionatly adds, "While this may be a bit of a dark departure from some of our more upbeat songs, this song fits into our catalog of work in that it helps us and our fans work through the troubling world we live in. In order to feed the military-industrial complex, the wealthy wage war in distant lands. It destroys our selfless, idealistic youth who go to fight for a flag. While the wealthy get wealthier from blood money, foreign lands are devastated and the refugee crisis grows. It's a heavy topic, but the only way to fight darkness is to bring it into the light. And what better way to bring awareness to it than through our music?"The single was produced with producer/multi-instrumentalist Jallanzo "Dub MatriXx," who collaborated to spread the message of positivity and love through uplifting sounds. The Rising Tide features lead vocalist/singer songwriter Jah Sun, Tony Thompson on guitar, Lexington Mainard on keys, Beau "Arrow" Sheppard on bass/harmonies, Nick "Kirbz" Kirby on drums/harmonies, and producer/multi-instrumentalist Omar "Jallanzo" Johnson.Combined, these musicians form Jah Sun and The Rising Tide. Through their music, these artists are spreading waves of positivity, love, and respect in the hopes of awaking in their audience a desire to live to their ultimate potential. Jah Sun & The Rising Tide will be releasing their album through their new record deal with AMT Entertainment and also signed for booking and management with Hip Joint Creative.At AMT Entertainment our goal is to discover talent and foster creativity for independent musicians and artists both nationally and internationally. Located in the beautiful Rogue Valley of Southern Oregon, our team and facilities create the perfect environment for musicians and artists to feel inspired and experience the "magic" that all artists long to create.Jah Sun concludes, "Our music is meant to be healing to the soul. While this single may take people to uncomfortable depths, it is important to face the darkness in this world and consider what part we play in it. Let us also be empathetic. This song puts us in a place to consider everyone affected by war. Perhaps we all embrace a simpler lifestyle for the good of our planet. Good vibes are free, let's spread them everywhere we go."Listen: https://ffm.to/noprofit



