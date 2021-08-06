HRH AOR 9 Announce Festival Line-up 2022





HRH is back officially in the full calendar at full capacity after an 18-month blip. This is going to be a sensational event turned all the way up to 11!



LINE UP 2022:

STEELHEART

Steelheart released their self-titled debut album in 1990. It sold 33,000 albums on its first day in Japan alone, and quickly hit platinum status. The ballad "



GOTTHARD





H.E.A.T.

H.E.A.T is a Swedish hard rock group that was formed in Upplands Vasby in 2007 when the prior band's



BONFIRE

Whether in Germany, Europe, or in the States, BONFIRE are and will remain, rock giants. Without their influence on the melodic rock scene, an important chapter in international rock music history would have remained unwritten.



CHEZ KANE

MOLLY KARLOFF

MATT LONG AND THE REVENANT ONES

STARGAZER

FONZY AND COMPANY

TAKEAWAY THIEVES

THE HOT ONE TWO

AUSTIN GOLD

GIRISH AND THE CHRONICLES

More to come !

THE VENUE

O2 Ritz Manchester is one of the most iconic music venues in Manchester and opened in 1928. Originally it was a classical dance hall that later evolved into a live music venue in the 1960s. One of the most famous peculiarities is its revolving stage installed even before the refurbishment in 2011. Among the best-known celebrities that conquered the stage of O2 Ritz were The Beatles, Snow Patrol, The



The HRH Crew are ecstatic to welcome you to our new city location for HRH AOR 9 2022 - hosted at this historic, iconic, and theatrical venue, treading the floorboards of the music masterminds that rocked the venue before!



2K Capacity. 16 Bands. 2 Days. 1 Room.

Better still Earlybird full weekend tickets are priced at only £35 per person, £55 Royalty if you want the seated balcony, private bar etc and both with no booking fees…



But this only applies for 5 days and finishes at midnight this Sunday 8th August where they virtually double, if there is anything left, as the whole event is already 68% booked with Veterans pre-sales.



If you're not from the area, hotel packages start from £130 per person for 2 nights hotel, BB basis including weekend passes….not loads left so best to take advantage of this sooner rather than later!



Tickets: https://hrhaor.com/product-category/hrh-aor-9

https://hrhaor.com

