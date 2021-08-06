'Visions' Astounding debut single from Jack Wakeman and The Dreamstriders



Now with four singles at the ready, three music videos in the works and a possible album on the horizon Jack Wakeman & The Dreamstriders will release their debut single, 'Visions' in August 2021. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The type of music a medieval bard would make if he got lost in time and space and woke up in the 21st century, a mellifluous melting pot of heavy synthesisers, chorussed 12 string guitars, punchy drums and melodic bass lines dusted with theatrical arrangements of classical and folk music instrumentation.Songwriter and composer Jack Wakeman has his material brought to a live audience with the help of his four piece backing band The Dreamstriders on a quest to find the holy grail of sound.Born in Doncaster, Yorkshire Jack grew up on a diet of 60s & 70s pop courtesy of his grandparent's radio and his Grandad (who had been in a band with Mick Ronson) singing songs on acoustic guitar. Through his teens Jack would hide himself away everyday after school learning to play the various instruments laying around in his grandparent's garage.Later disillusioned by the lack of opportunities in the former mining town Jack relocated to Manchester in 2013 where he worked as a session bassist/ guitarist for members of New Order and The Fall plus BC Camplight, Ethan & The Reformation, Granfalloon, Gabrielles Wish, Maddy Storm and more.Depression, anxieties and self destruction brought on by heavy psychedelic drug use and excessive alcohol consumption led to bouts of mental illness overcome in part by turning to paganism explain why Jack's writing focuses on his apocalyptic optimism, societal standpoints and determined betterment of mental health, often through the lens of folklorish romanticism.As 2020 ticked on, the pandemic made Jack reflect on his ever increasing feelings of isolation within the local soundscape and ready to get a solo project off the ground Jack felt a change of city was in order, Glasgow being the obvious choice having toured through it as a session player and falling in love with the sometimes brutal, sometimes Parisian, always charming, never arrogant city. After quitting his job and selling most possessions Jack relocated to Glasgow in August 2020 and quickly enlisted the help of four local musicians through adverts and chance encounters.The lineup consists of Jack fronting the band on Bass and Lead vocals, Callum Edwards on Drums, Callum Shanks on Electric Guitar/ Backing Vocals, Charlotte Newman on Acoustic Guitar/ Backing Vocals and Beth Read on Keyboards/ Backing vocals.Now with four singles at the ready, three music videos in the works and a possible album on the horizon Jack Wakeman & The Dreamstriders will release their debut single, 'Visions' in August 2021.



