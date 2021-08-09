New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Slot sites are huge right now, with players everywhere looking to get in on the fun of the best games on the planet.

Undoubtedly, the top offerings mix looks with excellent gaming and the very finest of them all tend to include a cool theme to boot. Many would say that the top theme for slots games right now is that of music, with the top slots games in recent years leaning heavily toward this area.

No matter if you love rap, rock or other genres, there is of course a slot game that is perfect for your needs. In this article, we will take a look at the best UK slot sites for music fans in 2021. Music has very much made itself a force in the slot machine market by appealing to people from across the world. Let's get going with a peek into what might be the very best music slot ever made.

Jimi Hendrix slot game

Potentially the finest guitar player of all time, Jimi Hendrix is a pop culture icon famous everywhere for his sex appeal, a bohemian brand of cool and, of course, a supreme ability to play the guitar.

Now Hendrix is the inspiration behind a slot machine game - and this offering is just as highly-esteemed as the artist himself! Packed with wilds, free spins, and other top features, this offering is a top-notch game with a solid RTP. Not only is this game among the world's very best slot games, but it is a contender for the very best ever.

The artwork of this game is best seen through the symbols displaying Hendrix's image on top of the awesome guitars, records and more, the vibe of this game is just as cool as Jimi Hendrix's music! Throw in that plenty of this slot is sketched and it comes as no shock that so many players can't get enough of the Jimi Hendrix slot.

Clearly, the game offers a truly amazing soundtrack and has stellar Hendrix beats like Foxy Lady and Purple Haze included, a boon for any rock enthusiasts using this exciting slot. The Hendrix slot is offered by the top sites and you can also check out some of the best online slots sites in the UK , plenty of which provide an opportunity to enjoy this amazing slot game.

Megadeth slot game

The Megadeth slot is a top example of the way in which music has come into the slot machine world! With banging tunes, stunning looks and plenty of wild features to enjoy, it is obvious that this is a top slot from the off. All of your favourite band members are here from David Ellefson to Shawn Drover to Chris Broderick and, it goes without saying that legendary leader Dave Mustaine is front and centre!

The Motorhead slot game

Finally, we come to one of the best slots around. The Motorhead game is a stunning offering that lets players enjoy the sound of the Ace of Spades during their gameplay. As a top song that goes hand in hand with any form of gambling, for so many of the world's slot game lovers, Motorhead are now the band most closely linked with the casino!