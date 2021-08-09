Guitar Virtuoso Marc Rizzo Announces Hail The Horns





August 27 - Fort Worth, TX - The Rail Club New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Guitar Virtuoso MARC RIZZO (Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy, Ill Nino) has announced HAIL THE HORNS, a new project alongside bassist TONY CAMPOS (Static-X, Fear Factory, Soulfly) and drummer CHRISTIAN "OPUS" LAWRENCE (Dead By Wednesday, Ellefson). The trio have recorded a cover of the KISS classic, " God Of Thunder ", with Campos handling lead vocals. The track was recorded by Joey Concepcion and Nicky Bellmore (Dexters Lab Studio) & mixed by Matthew Nevitt (Inkei Studios).A lyric video for the track is available here:The group have announced Midwest tour dates for November 2021:Nov 18 - Lombard, IL - BrauerhouseNov 19 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere'sNov 20 - Des Moines, IA - Venue TBANov 21 - Braidwood, IL - Top Fuel SaloonMore dates to be announced!In addition, MARC RIZZO will be releasing his first ever "best of" compilation, Living Shred Vol. 1 on September 10th via Godsize Records. The album features 11 tracks, spanning from all 4 of his solo releases.Pre-Orders will be available August 27th at www.godsizestore.com. Catch Rizzo Solo on tour this August with WHISKEYDICK :August 13 - Sioux Falls, SD - Big's Bar w/ Enuff Z'NuffAugust 14 - New Market, MN - The DoublewideAugust 15 - Green Bay, WI - Old School BarAugust 16 - Pekin, IL - Twisted Spoke SaloonAugust 17 - Braidwood, IL - Top Fuel SaloonAugust 18 - Lombard, IL - BrauerhouseAugust 19 - Kansas City, MO - The Westport SaloonAugust 20 - Durham, CT -Soft Tail SaloonAugust 21 - Syracuse, NY - Outdoor EventAugust 24 - Denver, CO - Lion's LairAugust 25 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Triple NickelAugust 26 - Amarillo, TX - ZombiezAugust 27 - Fort Worth, TX - The Rail Club



