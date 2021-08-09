Alison Faith Levy's "You Are Magic" Retro-inspired, Thought-provoking Solo Album For Kids & Families





You Are Magic will be available on all digital platforms, including iTunes, Amazon Music, Spotify, and more. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Alison Faith Levy, formerly of legendary kindie trailblazers The Sippy Cups, released the title track music video from her upcoming solo album for families, You Are Magic. The "You Are Magic" title track, with its joyous '60s beat and feel, lays out the key themes for the entire album: empathy, connectedness, forward motion, and inspiration.You Are Magic, which will be released on September 3, marks a turning point in Alison Faith Levy's career, her life, and her message. The album is an upbeat collection of colorful, whimsical, retro-inspired pop songs designed to open a spiritual dialogue for young children and families.What are the values we choose to live by, and how do we express them? Who are we, and why are we here? How do we connect with others? Where does creativity come from? How do we connect to the natural world? What can we do to make the world a better place? These universal questions will resonate with families of all backgrounds.Often compared to Carole King, Alison Faith Levy says, "That works for me! She's a big influence." Alison is inspired by the music of the '60s and '70s: The Beatles, Elton John, psychedelia, folk rock, the British Invasion, and piano singer-songwriters.ABOUT ALISON FAITH LEVYAs an original member of the psychedelic rock 'n' roll circus for kids that was The Sippy Cups, Alison Faith Levy toured the country many times over, playing such noteworthy festivals and performing arts centers as Symphony Space in NYC, Lollapalooza, House of Blues, Central Park Summerstage, and Austin City Limits. Alison wrote several Sippy Cups songs that became Top Ten hits on SiriusXM's Kids Place Live. After the band went on an extended hiatus, Alison released two albums of her own original music for families, World of Wonder (2012) and The Start of Things (2015), and formed her Big Time Tot Rock Band, playing hundreds of shows for families throughout Northern California. She also developed her own "Big Time Tot Rock" music curriculum for toddlers and preschoolers, which she soon found herself teaching at preschools and community centers all over the San Francisco Bay Area.After teaching music in Jewish settings for several years, Alison decided that the world of Jewish education was a perfect fit for her and was offered a Legacy Fellowship to pursue her Master's in Jewish Education at Hebrew College in Boston. She graduated with distinction in 2020 and now serves as a Cantorial Soloist and educator at two Bay Area synagogues.In addition to You Are Magic, The Start of Things, and World of Wonder, Alison Faith Levy can be heard on The Sippy Cups' albums The Time Machine (2009), Electric Storyland (2006), and Kids Rock for Peas (2005). She also appears on the band's DVD, Electric Storyland Live at the Great American Music Hall (2007). As one half of McCabe & Mrs. Miller, she is heard on Time for Leaving (2009). Earlier in her career, Alison released two solo albums for adults and recorded two albums as a member of The Loud Family.You Are Magic will be available on all digital platforms, including iTunes, Amazon Music, Spotify, and more.



