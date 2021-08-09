India's Premier Stoner Doom Rockers Bevar Sea Sign With Metal Assault Records





The Timeless Zone track listing:

1. The Timeless Zone

2. Alpha None

3. Sterilise The Divide

4. The Circle

5. Kiss The Sigh

6. Cadaver Awake



On signing BEVAR SEA, Metal Assault Records owner Andrew Bansal states: "This one is special, and close to home (literally). When I briefly moved from Los Angeles to



BEVAR SEA issued the following statement in celebration of their signing with Metal Assault Records. "Having managed the first two releases ourselves and having seen where most of our fans and orders come from, we looked out for a North



Established in 2008, BEVAR SEA roared into the live scene in 2011. The following year, their eponymous album was released and earned them rave reviews worldwide along with the title of "Best Emerging Act" at the Rolling Stone Metal Awards India. BEVAR SEA also snapped up a performance slot at the coveted Maryland Deathfest in 2013. Their debut album was mixed and mastered by the legendary Billy Anderson. The enthralling 45-min hook-ladened stoner/doom experience quickly garnered the band a firm reputation among fans in their country and internationally. Album track "Abishtu" which tells the story of a serial killer out for hipster blood and on the run from the law quickly became a live show favorite among fans while the 14-min track "Mono Gnome" about a short-statured man and his love for a witch turned out to be the pick in the doom circles.



BEVAR SEA followed up their debut album with Invoke the



BEVAR SEA The Timeless Zone lineup (2021):

Ganesh Krishnaswamy - Vocals

Srikanth Panaman - Guitars

Michael Talreja - Guitars

Avinash Ramchander - Bass New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Metal Assault Records is thrilled to announce its first international signing. All the way from Bangalore, India stoner/doom metal band BEVAR SEA joins the Metal Assault Records roster. Stalwarts of the Indian stoner doom scene for well over a decade in addition to carrying a solid fanbase internationally within the heavy underground, BEVAR SEA has inked a multi-album deal with Metal Assault Records and will release the band's third full-length studio album, The Timeless Zone, in early 2022. Album pre-orders will be launched in Fall 2021. The stunning cover artwork created for the album along with its track-list were unveiled earlier this week by BEVAR SEA and can be seen below. More details surrounding the pre-orders for The Timeless Zone including available formats and exclusive merchandise bundles will be made available in the coming weeks. For a preview of The Timeless Zone and a taste of the BEVAR SEA sound, stream the official lyric video for the album title track and lead single below.The Timeless Zone track listing:1. The Timeless Zone2. Alpha None3. Sterilise The Divide4. The Circle5. Kiss The Sigh6. Cadaver AwakeOn signing BEVAR SEA, Metal Assault Records owner Andrew Bansal states: "This one is special, and close to home (literally). When I briefly moved from Los Angeles to India in 2012-13, little did I know that I'd get to discover this amazing band. I happened to attend a gig in Mumbai wherein I got to see Bevar Sea live for the first time. It was their debut album release show and they left an indelible impression on me with their musicianship and performance that night. I made sure to attend as many of their shows as I could, particularly the ones in their hometown of Bangalore. Even after moving back to the US in 2013, I kept track of Bevar Sea's progress and stayed in touch with the band members. Fast forward to 2021, they are now signed to my label and I could not be more excited!"BEVAR SEA issued the following statement in celebration of their signing with Metal Assault Records. "Having managed the first two releases ourselves and having seen where most of our fans and orders come from, we looked out for a North America or Europe based label to release The Timeless Zone, essentially to fix some of the issues we've had with worldwide distribution and logistics, and also to allow us to focus more on the music itself. We've known Andrew as a friend and a fan for many years, and quick trivia, he was also our manager for a short while back in 2012, so his label and its diverse roster is an ideal match for us for this album and beyond."Established in 2008, BEVAR SEA roared into the live scene in 2011. The following year, their eponymous album was released and earned them rave reviews worldwide along with the title of "Best Emerging Act" at the Rolling Stone Metal Awards India. BEVAR SEA also snapped up a performance slot at the coveted Maryland Deathfest in 2013. Their debut album was mixed and mastered by the legendary Billy Anderson. The enthralling 45-min hook-ladened stoner/doom experience quickly garnered the band a firm reputation among fans in their country and internationally. Album track "Abishtu" which tells the story of a serial killer out for hipster blood and on the run from the law quickly became a live show favorite among fans while the 14-min track "Mono Gnome" about a short-statured man and his love for a witch turned out to be the pick in the doom circles.BEVAR SEA followed up their debut album with Invoke the Bizarre in 2015. Drifting into new sonic territories, the band recorded at a breakneck pace over 10 days at Adarsh Recording Studio to complete the album. Mixing and mastering duties were handled by Matt Lynch (LA's Mysterious Mammal Recording, also from the incredible band Snail). Invoke the Bizarre was well received by music media and fans alike for its intricate song arrangements, unique story-telling and mature, well-rounded execution. Now, five years after releasing Invoke the Bizarre Bangalore's BEVAR SEA utilized the Covid-19 imposed lockdown as an opportunity to regroup and begin working on their third studio album, The Timeless Zone. Against backdrop of enigmatic lyrics portraying a tryst with the consciousness of man during a period of deep introspection; The Timeless Zone pays homage to the glory years of the 70s and 80s hard rock era while keeping things heavy handed in a gloomy haze of gnarly guitar riffs, raspy vocals and apocalyptic fuzz. Expect even more crushing from BEVAR SEA amidst the arrival of The Timeless Zone slated for release early 2022 on Metal Assault Records.BEVAR SEA The Timeless Zone lineup (2021):Ganesh Krishnaswamy - VocalsSrikanth Panaman - GuitarsMichael Talreja - GuitarsAvinash Ramchander - Bass



