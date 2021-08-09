Country's Carter Winter Set To Release Emotional New Duet





Carter Winter's new single, "Love Like I Drink," f/Allie Colleen, is set for release August 6, 2021, via Average Joes Entertainment, and is available for pre-order/pre-save here. A classic country theme of love lost, the emotionally moving duet brings together two of the brightest rising stars in country music today. Written by Trafton Harvey, Quinn Loggins, and Nolan Sotillo, and produced by Brandon Bankes, Mike Johnson, Chandler Eggleston, "Love Like I Drink," f/Allie Colleen debuts today on Taste of Country here.Winter and Colleen have been performing "Love Like I Drink" together on select dates this summer. Plans are in motion for the artists to tour together this fall.Often called "country music's modern traditionalist," Winter connects with an audience through a fresh sound that, like Carter himself, is surprisingly familiar, yet raw and honest. The Ohio native's first EP, "Some Kind of Fire," was released in 2015, and was followed by 2016's "The Whiskey In Me." Winter released his most current album, "Temptation," in 2018. He is currently writing and recording songs for his next album set for release in 2022.




