A Killer's Confession - Set To Release Brand New Single "Tell Your Soul"

"This song was an amazing collaboration between Sahaj Ticotin, Chad Gray, and myself," states



This song is about forgiveness and acceptance of one's own shortcomings. I want to thank Chad and Sahaj for being such great friends and recording this song with me. Wombat absolutely crushed this video. Amazing talent all the way around!"



"Waylon has wanted to do a song with me for a very long time, and earlier this year, we tried, but the song just didn't fit either one of us," says Chad Gray. "So we went back to the drawing board with Sahaj Ticotin. The song really spoke to me, so we went for it.



AKC Tour Dates:

With Gemini Syndrome

Jul. 27 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

Jul. 28 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Crafthouse Stage & Grill

Jul. 30 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

Jul. 31 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

Aug. 1 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

Aug. 3 - Fort Wayne, IN - Ft. Wayne Entertainment Center

Aug. 5 - Columbus, OH - The King Of Clubs

Aug. 6 - Akron, OH -

Aug. 7 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Ballroom

Aug. 8 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

Aug. 10 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine

Aug. 12 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck

Aug. 14 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

Aug. 15 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

Headline shows / Festivals:

Aug. 18 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

Aug. 20 - Jacksonville, FL - Acchetype

Aug. 21 - Orlando, FL - Central Florida Metal Fest V

Aug. 24 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

Aug. 25 - Huntsville, AL - Sidetracks

Aug. 26 - Pipestem, WV - Metal In The Mountains

Sep. 10 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration

Formed in 2016 in Cleveland, OH, A Killer's Confession (AKC) is led by vocalist



AKC has been releasing songs from their upcoming third album entitled Remember, starting with the title track in January 2021. The label is releasing the entire album as singles leading up to the full release later this year. "Tell Your Soul" will be their seventh release on this album.



In 2019, Pepper Gomez, the founder, and CEO of





Melodic metal outfit Dead Atlantic from Baltimore, Maryland have released their debut full-length album 'Lost'. 'Lost' boasts 11 tracks and was produced by Sean Underwood and Parker Yowell at Fatemaker Recording Co. & Parkolepsy Productions. Dead Atlantic's music can be described as a creative mixture of thrash metal and modern metalcore with tinges of death metal, groove metal, nu-metal, and hardcore.



The band recently released an official music video for the track "Falling into the Grave", directed by Jared Bell and featuring a special cameo appearance from actor



The music video for "Falling into the Grave" can be viewed below!

Dead Atlantic recently signed with Zombie Shark Records and released the single "Lost in the Deadlights" earlier in 2021. A lyric video for the track can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/4V_CHSMd9vk



In regards to the signing, the group released the following statement, "We couldn't be happier to be a part of this amazing roster, alongside so many talented artists. We are excited to work with a team that shares our creative and artistic vision. We would like to extend a big THANK YOU to everyone who has supported us over the years. We hope you enjoy our debut release coming soon via Zombie Shark Records!"



Zombie Shark Records founder Noah "Shark" Robertson remarks, "I first discovered Dead Atlantic when I was touring with Motograter. They put on an amazing live performance and they are definitely a hard-working and passionate group of guys. We've stayed in touch over the years and I'm happy to have them join the Zombie Shark Records family!"



