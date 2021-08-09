Swedish Pop Artists & Songwriters Nea + Shy Martin Team Up To Release New Single "No Regrets"





After working together for years as songwriters writing for others, longtime friends Nea and SHY



SHY



Nea notes, "I'm so thankful I get to go to places like LA and London where I've been lucky enough to work with some of the best writers and artists in the world. LA is amazing and brings amazing opportunities but it can also be a very lonely city. That's why it's been so nice the times I've been there at the same time as SHY Martin, just to hang out with a friend from home in between studio sessions means a lot."



Nea and SHY



On the video, which was filmed in the Swedish countryside, Nea adds: "We wanted to make a video for 'No Regrets' with a touch of euphoria and summer, a vibe of just being carefree and going with it. Our first video idea unfortunately ended up getting shot at the rainiest day in Sweden in 10 years (HOW do you even spot that??) and turned out way too grey and sad to suit the song. So… all we could do was to get back at it and shoot a new video - this time the warmest day of summer, golden hour in a cabbed down car, and finally we really nailed the feeling of 'No Regrets'."



About Nea

Artist & songwriter Nea stepped into this new year with over half a billion streams as an artist and international awards behind her. Now widely regarded as one of the country's most acclaimed songwriters, Nea's credits include artists such as Zara Larsson, Felix Jaehn, Tove Styrke, and Axwell, among numerous others, together closing up on 2 billion streams. Notably is her work as co-writer on Larsson's "Lush Life," "



About SHY Martin

As a songwriter, SHY New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, acclaimed Swedish artists & songwriters Nea and SHY Martin have released a brand new collaboration titled, "No Regrets." The song is out now here. Watch the official video here.After working together for years as songwriters writing for others, longtime friends Nea and SHY Martin wrote "No regrets" - a summer smash that they wanted to keep for themselves.SHY Martin describes, "Me, Nea and Victor Thell wrote 'No Regrets' last spring and completely fell in love with the song. We've been talking about doing a song together for a while and this felt like the perfect one."Nea notes, "I'm so thankful I get to go to places like LA and London where I've been lucky enough to work with some of the best writers and artists in the world. LA is amazing and brings amazing opportunities but it can also be a very lonely city. That's why it's been so nice the times I've been there at the same time as SHY Martin, just to hang out with a friend from home in between studio sessions means a lot."Nea and SHY Martin share more similarities than differences. They both hail from small villages in the Swedish countryside before going to music school together in the north of Sweden and now traversing the globe for writing sessions and collaborations. They were both widely regarded as two of the country's top songwriters before becoming recording artists in their own right. With their artist projects, they've seen huge success and entered the group that's considered to be the new generation defining Swedish pop music on a global scale. So, recording their own vocals in their wardrobes-turned-song-booths is just one of the many things they have in common.On the video, which was filmed in the Swedish countryside, Nea adds: "We wanted to make a video for 'No Regrets' with a touch of euphoria and summer, a vibe of just being carefree and going with it. Our first video idea unfortunately ended up getting shot at the rainiest day in Sweden in 10 years (HOW do you even spot that??) and turned out way too grey and sad to suit the song. So… all we could do was to get back at it and shoot a new video - this time the warmest day of summer, golden hour in a cabbed down car, and finally we really nailed the feeling of 'No Regrets'."About NeaArtist & songwriter Nea stepped into this new year with over half a billion streams as an artist and international awards behind her. Now widely regarded as one of the country's most acclaimed songwriters, Nea's credits include artists such as Zara Larsson, Felix Jaehn, Tove Styrke, and Axwell, among numerous others, together closing up on 2 billion streams. Notably is her work as co-writer on Larsson's "Lush Life," " Don't Worry Bout Me " and "TG4M". In 2020, her debut single " Some Say " reached new heights and was the ninth most played track on radio in Europe during the year. During the autumn, Nea performed at Spain's largest music gala LOS40 Awards, where she won the Dance of the Year award and was nominated for Breakthrough of the Year. She was also awarded additional nominations; at the NRJ Awards in France for International Breakthrough of the Year and at the EU Music Prize Music Moves Europe Talent Awards.About SHY MartinAs a songwriter, SHY Martin has generated over 2.5 billion streams with songs such as " All We Know " (The Chainsmokers), " First Time " (Kygo ft. Ellie Goulding), and singles for Alan Walker, Bea Miller & Bebe Rexha. In 2016, she wrote this year's most streamed song on Spotify in Sweden, Mike Perry's "The Ocean (ft. SHY Martin)". In 2017, she debuted as a recording artist to create her own world for her music - a collection of addictive and relatable songs that have generated over 1.1 billion streams globally on Spotify only. With hit singles such as "Keep You Mine" with NOTD, 'The ocean', "Forget To Forget" & "Slow", the song catalog has positioned SHY Martin as one of the artists in a new generation defining Swedish pop music on a global scale. In 2017 SHY Martin won the Grand Prize (International Success) at the Denniz Pop Awards. Billboard writes about SHY Martin that she's "a bona fide master of the less-is-more approach" while PAPER thinks she's "poised for pop stardom."



