Eagles Announce New Vaccinated-only Seattle Concert

New York City said last week that as of mid-September, indoor activities such as concerts or indoor dining would require vaccination, regardless of venue. In other circumstances, upcoming tours and festivals have been canceled altogether as a result of the ongoing pandemic. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Eagles have announced a new concert on Nov. 5 in Seattle as an addition to their 2021 Hotel California tour. Attendees will be required to provide proof they are fully vaccinated before being admitted to the venue."This is a decision taken by the band supported by the Climate Pledge Arena team to ensure they, along with fans and staff, feel safe," reads a statement on the arena's website. "All documentation needs to be directly from the healthcare provider that performed the vaccination, and guests must display proof on their smartphone or present a physical copy." The Eagles show is currently the only concert scheduled at Climate Pledge Arena to require vaccines for guests.A decision regarding whether or not concertgoers will also need to wear a mask at the show will be made later "in line with the local guidelines." Children under the age of 12, who are currently not eligible for vaccination, can attend the show if they provide proof of a negative coronavirus test taken within 48 hours of the concert. Eagles are scheduled to launch their upcoming tour on Aug. 22 at New York City's Madison Square Garden, where guests are also required to be vaccinated.The debate surrounding vaccination requirements has led to various outcomes in recent months. Live Nation, one of the largest ticket companies in the world, announced recently that it would allow artists to require vaccination at concerts if they wish. Eagles aren't the first act to require vaccinations at shows. Singer-songwriter Jason Isbell recently noted that he would be doing so at all of his upcoming shows. "I'm all for freedom," he said in a TV interview. "But I think if you're dead, you don't have any freedoms at all."New York City said last week that as of mid-September, indoor activities such as concerts or indoor dining would require vaccination, regardless of venue. In other circumstances, upcoming tours and festivals have been canceled altogether as a result of the ongoing pandemic.



