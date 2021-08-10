Clouzine Alum, Reviewer, And EDM, House Music Producer Fonz Tramontano (UK) On A Wave Of Great Productions And Collabs





You can find out more by going to his website www.fonztramontano.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fonz Tramontano is a UK independent EDM, House music producer / artist. He works from his Mileven Studio in Sheffield, UK. Fonz has an extensive catalogue of music having released 4 albums, 1 EP and 18 singles so far since he started in 2018. His first three albums focused on a synthpop style however by album four you could hear his leaning towards electronic dance music. Following the Can You Feel My Love EP Fonz decided to concentrate solely on releasing singles. This is when he made a move to his true musical passion which is electronic dance music. Fonz is has released a single every month since April 2020.Fonz is best known for his collaboration with female artists. He has worked with multiple artists from across the globe including artists from the USA, Spain, UK, Canada, New Zealand and Germany. He has also undertaken numerous remix work for other artists and has written and produced tracks for his collaborators. Fonz's musical style is based around a solid dance beat coupled with memorable hooks, all within a three-and-a-half-minute radio friendly envelope.Fonz is active on social media with over 14,000 followers on Twitter. His musical collaborations have all been facilitated by his connections with artists via Twitter.Fonz has won 2 acclaimed Clouzine International Music Awards for best dance track (2020, 2021) for his tracks I Feel So Alive and I Want Your Soul.Fonz continues to have a very busy recording schedule and has singles uploaded for release through to 2022. He is currently working on music for release next year and onwards.You can find out more by going to his website www.fonztramontano.com



