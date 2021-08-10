Pop-country Singer-songwriter Erin Gibney Releases New Single, "Single At The Same Time"





Taking control of her artistic direction as her role models New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nashville-based pop-country singer-songwriter Erin Gibney has released a new single today (August 6, 2021) called "Single at the Same Time" via Rock Ridge Music. Written by Hannah Ellis, Josh Kerr, and Lauren Alaina, the song was produced by Marshall Altman (Amy Grant, Eric Paslay, Frankie Ballard, Colin Elmore, Josh Abbott Band, Raelynn) and recorded at Altman's studio, Galt Line, in Nashville. The track premiered earlier this week at Vents Magazine, who praised the song, writing that "Single at the Same Time" is, "[b]ursting with sunshine… radio-ready and an earworm of the highest order with its vibrant vibe and stick-in-your-head catchy chorus… the success of Gibney's past releases is no fluke - she's here and ready to show the world the power of what she can deliver every single time." "Single at the Same Time" is the second single from Gibney's forthcoming EP, Rose Colored Glasses, which will be released in the coming months."This song immediately spoke to me when I heard it because I loved that the storyline focused around longtime friends who have always wondered about what it would be like to be together," says Gibney of the single. "I thought this was an amazing idea and knew when I heard the opening line, 'Spend too many hours on the phone to pretend we're only friends,' that I would love this song.The theme of 'Single at the Same Time' mixed with the fun, lighthearted energy of the song is what really drew me in to it. I immediately saw how I would play it on stage, and, after initially hearing it, I found myself singing it all the time that following week. Recording a song written by Hannah Ellis, Josh Kerr, and Lauren Alaina was truly a surreal experience. These are artists and writers that I have looked up to in this industry for years, and I feel extremely lucky to have the opportunity to release a song written by them. This song feels refreshing and lively, and I am so excited for everyone to hear it!"A lighthearted, country-tinged romp, "Single at the Same Time" features Gibney's vocals, Altman on guitar, keyboards, and programming, Tony Lucido on bass, and Jerry Roe on drums. The song was mixed by Altman and engineered by Altman and Owen Lewis. "Single at the Same Time" follows on the heels of the EP's first single, "Easy Like That," which was released in April of this year. "Easy Like That" premiered at Americana Highways, who dug the song's "pop country flare" and "good vibes," calling it "something we can all relate to." The video for "Easy Like That," which was filmed by an all-female crew, premiered at TheBoot.com in July.Gibney has been letting her true self shine through on social media, racking up follower numbers on all platforms, particularly on TikTok, where she has more than 18,000 followers; posts on there have garnered millions of views and likes. In addition to music-related items, she regularly posts sewing, crafting, and cooking videos. "On social media, I like to show different sides of myself to my followers because I have so many interests that a lot of them may relate to," says Gibney. "I love crafting, whether that be sewing, painting, drawing, or even building. It brings me so much relaxation just to create something." In addition to spreading her wings on the TikTok platform in the past year, Gibney has also scored slots on TikTok playlists on both Spotify and Apple Music.Originally from Southington, CT, Gibney moved to Nashville in 2017 and is currently a senior at Belmont University majoring in music business with an emphasis on music production. Gibney sees herself as a visceral Americana storyteller who invites her fans to ride shotgun right alongside her while she takes them on a deeply reflective interpersonal journey that navigates the emotional triumphs and occasional heartaches of everyday life. "I want you to feel exactly what I feel in my songs," Gibney explains. "That has been my goal since day one."As she discovered the power of her singing voice during her pre-teen years, Gibney realized she could marry her vocal chops with her other natural talents as well. "When my dad encouraged me to pick up a guitar, that's when I realized I could put poetry and music together to make a song. Everything came together at that point." It certainly did come together. A handful of singles followed ("Do My Time" and " Leaving Home " in 2016; "July," "Boys Think," and "King of Hearts" in 2019), as well as an EP, Bold, in 2018.Taking control of her artistic direction as her role models Taylor Swift and Kelsea Ballerini have done ahead of her is something at the forefront of Gibney's mind. "Artists like Taylor and Kelsea never crack under the pressure," she points out. "They stay true to who they are — and that's what I want to accomplish with my career. Just having that kind of strength and independence is definitely something I strive for in whatever I do."



