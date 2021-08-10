Endure The Affliction Release New Song "Identity"





Although their resolve has been tested, the band is proud to reveal their latest single, " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Louisiana metalcore band ENDURE THE AFFLICTION have released their new song " Identity " via Ghost Cult Magazine. The song will be released on streaming platforms tomorrow with an accompanying video.The band commented "Most people will reach a point in life where they take a deep look into themelves and realize that they aren't the person they want to be; that they could be so much more. Since humans are problem solvers, we seek what got us to that point and eliminate it. This is what this song is about; that journey of 'fixing' yourself from the inside out."Listen: https://www.ghostcultmag.com/exclusive-premiere-endure-the-affliction-identityFormed in late 2018, members Tim Keith (Lead Vocals), Deion Lanthier (Co-Lead Vocals/Guitar), Brett Dronet (Guitar), Byron Vollmer (Backup Vocals/Bass), Kyle Roberts (Drums) exploded onto their local Louisiana scene with the powerful, yet subtly emotional riffs and soaring vocals that define their sound. Overcoming hardship being their music's driving message, listeners find themselves relating to these musicians on a range of sensitive, but very real topics that many people struggle with daily.Although their resolve has been tested, the band is proud to reveal their latest single, " Identity ", the precursor to their upcoming EP due out later this year. Using downtime during the COVID-19 pandemic to write and record new material, Endure The Affliction, are ready to unleash in 2021 with new music, new videos that will demonstrate they're a force to be reckoned with.



