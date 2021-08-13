Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Music Industry 13/08/2021

Excision's Subsidia Label Releases Newest Volume Of Melodic Bass On "Dawn: Vol. 4"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This fourth installment of Subsidia's Dawn series features ten swoon-worthy tracks, including Dion Timmer and Excision's "Broken Pieces" with Monika Santucci, previously released on Dion Timmer's album, Arcane. Additionally, fans will find tracks from N3WPORT, OMAS, FREAKY, Riell, and Brainrack, and newcomers to the Subsidia family, CHENDA, Eyezic, T A N E, Avello, FIGMVNT, Raiin, AYCH and more. These talented artists have created a melodic soundscape for all to enjoy, complete with warm melodies and intricate beats alongside euphoric vocals that make hearts soar.

Dawn: Vol 4 is the tenth collection from Subsidia since the label's launch in September 2020. This series is dedicated to the softer, melodic side of bass that embraces the emotional and encourages a wide range of lyrical expression.

