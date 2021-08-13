Reba Mcentire To Host Livestream To Announce 2021 Country Music Hall Of Fame Inductees





The Country New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Reba McEntire will host a livestream on Monday, Aug. 16, in which the 2021 Country Music Hall of Fame inductees will be announced. McEntire was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, which is widely considered the ultimate validation for a country music performer, in 2011.The Country Music Association has livestreamed the Country Music Hall of Fame inductee announcements since 2015. Other livestream hosts have included Brenda Lee, Vince Gill, Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood, and WSM's Bill Cody. (Lee, Gill and Brooks have all been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame; Yearwood is still waiting for the call.)



