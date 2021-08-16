X Ambassadors Release New Song "Adrenaline"; New Album 'The Beautiful Liar" Due Out September 24, 2021





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The multi-platinum-selling rock band X Ambassadors share a new song called "Adrenaline." Released via KIDinaKORNER/ Interscope Records/ Universal Music, " Adrenaline " follows last month's release of "Okay" and the June release of their darkly cinematic track "My Own Monster" whose black-and-white visual finds Harris performing a choreographed routine with his own shadow. Ball three songs will be featured on the band's third studio album The Beautiful Liar which is set for release on September 24th. Fans who pre-order the album will receive "Adrenaline," "Okay" and "My Own Monster" instantly.In the making of the ineffably catchy " Adrenaline " the band set their sights on redefining the parameters of the prototypical arena-rock anthem. "In the past we've done songs like 'Jungle,' which is a very aggro rock song where I'm shouting the whole time," says lead singer Sam Nelson Harris, referring to their platinum-certified 2015 hit. "With 'Adrenaline' I wanted to see if we could make something that felt just as anthemic, but where I'm whispering for most of the song."Tickets are on sale now for the band's The Beautiful Liar tour which kicks off October 15th in San Diego, CA at HOB, and will hit North America this fall with dates planned for Europe in early 2022. Scarypoolparty and Taylor Janzen will open the show on all North American dates. See below for a complete list of dates and to purchase tickets visit https://www.xambassadors.com/tour2021* Scarypoolparty direct support, Taylor Janzen will open the show.October 15 - San Diego, CA (HOB)October 16 - Phoenix AZ (Marquee)October 18 - Tulsa, OK (Cain's)October 19 - Austin, TX (Emo's)October 22 - Nashville, TN (Brooklyn BowlOctober 23 - Louisville, KY (Mercury Ballroom)October 25 - Asheville, NC (Orange Peel)October 27 - New York, NY (Webster Hall)October 28 - Boston, MA (Big Night Live)October 29 - Philadelphia, PA (TLA)October 30 - Washington, DC (Lincoln Theater)November 1 - Toronto, ONT (Danforth)November 2 - Detroit, MI St. Andrew's)November 4 - Chicago, IL Vic)November 5 - Indianapolis, IN Deluxe)November 6 - Milwaukee, WI Rave)November 8 - Kansas City, MO Truman)November 9 - Minneapolis, MN (Varsity)November 11 - Denver, CO (Ogden)November 12 - Salt Lake City, UT (The Depot)November 13 - Boise, ID (Revolution Concert House)November 15 - Seattle, WA (Showbox)November 16 - Spokane, WA (Knitting Factory)November 17 - Portland, OR (Roseland)November 19 - Sacramento, CA (Ace of Spades)November 20 - Los Angeles, CA (Belasco)2022February 22 - London, UK (eARTH)February 23 - Manchester, UK (Club Academy)March 7 - Krakow, POL (Klub Studio)March 9 - Gdansk, POL (B90)March 10 - Vilnius, LITH (Loftas)March 11 - Riga, LAT (Palladium)March 15 - Kiev, UKR (Caribbean)March 17 - Moscow, RUSS (Izvestia Hall)March 18 - St Petersburg, RUSS (Morze)"Adrenaline," "Okay" and "My Own Monster" mark the start of a compelling new lyrical direction for X Ambassadors and is the first new music from the band since their hyper-creative multi-part project (Eg). A three-song effort released in early 2021, (Eg) found the band collaborating with a series of similarly forward-thinking artists, including Earl St. Clair, Terrell Hines, and Jensen McRae. X Ambassadors made their full-length debut with VHS, a 2015 release that saw the band transition from Ithaca alt-rockers and Brooklyn-indie-scene outsiders to Billboard stalwarts. Now certified platinum, VHS provided an intimate look at Sam Nelson Harris and his brother Casey Harris's youth, delivering the genre-defying hits " Unsteady " and " Renegades " and leading to a three-year global touring odyssey as well as a string of high-profile festival performances. VHS was followed by X Ambassadors' 2019 sophomore album ORION, which they supported with an extensive headline tour of the U.S. A project inspired by '60s and '70s soul and R&B, the band's Belong EP arrived in March 2020.



