Sean Paul Debuts New Single "Only Fanz" Featuring Ty Dolla $ign

The Grammy Award-winning, international superstar has ignited stages in over 120 other countries, performing for huge audiences in some of the biggest venues around the world. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Grammy Award-winning, international superstar Sean Paul, who has released and been involved in some of the biggest global smashes in pop music, unveils his brand new single "Only Fanz." Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, "Only Fanz" looks set to be one of songs of the summer and once again shows off Sean's versatility and range, pairing state of the art production with an undeniable hook and pairing two of music's best loved and most prolific artists.Directed by Myles Whittingham, (Giggs, Unknown T, Bugzy Malone, Lily Allen, French Montana) the video finds Sean & Ty pulled into the vast possibilities of the web, enthralled by the beauty and talent of the surrounding video stars."'Only Fanz' is for all the independent women who know their worth and empowering all the independent women who work hard to make their money," says Sean Paul." The single also features Ty Dolla $ign, who I respect immensely. It's been amazing to work with him. He was the perfect addition, knocked out his verse in no time and sent it back." Ty Dolla $ign shared mutual adoration adding, "I'm honored to work with a legend like Sean Paul, man! He's a true hit maker and I hope you all love this song as much as we do!"Throughout his career, Sean Paul has carved a home for himself while championing dancehall, as being an artist with a unique sound, look and passion. His ability to show the power and unity in music through various collaborations, across many genres has catapulted his career over the years on various charts, awards and with an enormous fanbase. Effectively Sean has brought that same concept back to his own genre and collaborated with some of his colleagues in reggae and dancehall, highlighting that together we can also make great music.This year, he released Live N Livin, a collaborative celebration of his Jamaican heritage and dancehall roots in which Sean trades the mic with Buju Banton and Mavado. Dancehall can be stereotyped as a competitive, macho space where sound clashes are king, but Live N Livin is meant to emphasize what's possible when unity is the goal. "We don't need to divide our fans to attain the rotations on the airwaves or streams," Sean says. "I hold this album very dear to my heart because it shows the effort of collaboration over confrontation."He'll bring that spirit to the rest of his 2021 releases, too. Stay tuned for more from Sean Paul soon.It's rare for an artist to become the personification of their genre. For just a word or phrase from their mouth to conjure the entire artform. Sean Paul is one of those artists. Let him say "shake dat ting" in his commanding voice, and you'll hear the embodiment of dancehall. Across seven studio albums and counting, Sean Paul has taken the genre global, from its origin in clubs in Kingston, Jamaica to the top of the charts, packing some of the biggest venues in more than 120 countries. Only Sean has the distinction of being the first Jamaican to play shows in Kazakhstan and Madagascar.The Grammy Award-winning, international superstar has ignited stages in over 120 other countries, performing for huge audiences in some of the biggest venues around the world. Sean Paul has earned several Grammy and Billboard Music Award nominations and is the recipient of an American Music Award, MOBO Awards, Soul Train Awards, MTV Music Awards, ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Music Awards, a Source Award and a BET Award. He is the only Jamaican artist to have won an American Music Award (2006) for Favorite Pop/Rock Male artist.



