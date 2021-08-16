KISS Announces Exclusive Las Vegas Engagement At Zappos Theater Beginning December 29, 2021





Feb. 2022: 2, 4, 5 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) One of rock's most influential bands, KISS, announces their exclusive Las Vegas engagement at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, kicking off New Year's Eve week with performances Wednesday, Dec. 29, Friday, Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1. Additional shows are scheduled for January 19 - February 5, 2022.Known for their trademark larger-than-life blistering performances, KISS has proven for decades why they are hands down the most iconic live show in rock 'n' roll. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide have said these shows will mark their final Las Vegas residency. Stream KISS music here: https://Stream.lnk.to/KissPRTickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.A KISS Army Fan Club presale is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. PT. Citi is the official presale credit card of KISS' exclusive Las Vegas engagement. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. PT through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Zappos customers will have access to a presale beginning Thursday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. PT. All presale tickets are available until Thursday, Aug. 19 at 10 p.m. PT. VIP Upgrades will be available as an add-on to any ticket. Packages will include a photo with KISS, access to the pre-show sound check and Q&A and an invition to the KISS Army Captain's Lounge.The 12 shows going on sale are:Dec. 2021: 29 & 31Jan. 2022: 1, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29Feb. 2022: 2, 4, 5



