Sheffield's Rap Legend Deep Green Captivates The Country With Latest Release 'Bandz'





Renowned for his deep strong vocals and eloquent lyrical content, Deep Green delivers all this whilst bringing the energetic trap-hop sound that we have come to love. His stories of the streets create an irresistible allure for the listener, we gain an in-depth understanding into the thrilling lifestyle that the Sheffield based rapper lives. The 'YDMO' produced track has the perfect instrumental that truly embodies the intensity of the delivery, all the elements together generate a witty, intelligent and punchy feeling, all wrapped up in an effortlessly vibrant single. Throughout the song Deep Green references the main theme of securing payments in numerous ways, he describes this further when he said that he "Thought it was time to drop a banger since the lockdown's are finally over, everybody's getting back to work and back to money.. however they get their BANDZ!!!"



The Northern rap legend, titled as one of Rap's 'non-capital assets' by The Guardian, refuses to take his foot off the gas. Boasting an impressive discography including numerous hits from albums such as '6 Years Deep' along with his breakthrough mixtape '50 Shades Of Green', Deep Green has become the embodiment of UK regional rap. Devoted to hard-hitting content in addition to delivering his realistic, relatable sound, the Sheffield based rapper is a favourite with the pioneers of the sound, including DJ Charlie Sloth (who he dropped an almighty Fire in the Booth for) as well as Toddla T, Dj Target and Snoochie Shy. He has also shared the stage with a number of notable UK artists including the likes of Skrapz,



open.spotify.com/track/737vx5qygHWK7aOnwUpep9?si=c345db7f69c249c7

www.youtube.com/watch?v=5pTyllWnZWU

www.instagram.com/deepgreen_up6

www.facebook.com/deepgreenup6

