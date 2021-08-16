George Katsos Releases 'By The Fire'





www.youtube.com/channel/UCOacZS7-MCBpgEgOG3mAtWw New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Inspired by 1960s British invasion and Motown artists, George Katsos writes and publishes original popular music. In both recording and mixing practices George pursues sound described as analog/live and lounge-like. In the 1980s George participated in the last night jam at the famous Cambridge Music Complex outside of Boston the night before it was demolished.Local bands and members such as from the band Boston, Aerosmith, The Cars, and The J. Geils Band, previously practiced there and the intrigue peaked George's interest in becoming a working musician. A few years and bands later one song George wrote and performed on was recorded as a 7-inch vinyl 45 entitled "Johnny Save the World" and highlighted by Billboard Magazine as the Critic's 'Choice of the Week' with Led Zeppelin and Stone Temple Pilots. Radiohead and Jewel were also mentioned for their new releases.Performance wise George experienced moderate exposure through the Boston music scene and colleges across New England and the northeastern United States. Approaching a 20-year hiatus, and out of reverence for the Beatles record Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band, George paid homage to Liverpool, England during Beatlemania. Upon returning home to the US, George recorded and prepared five singles that became the upcoming 2021 independent release.georgekatsos.comopen.spotify.com/artist/4HkeDlKr5I2lsUdFDL0pylsoundcloud.com/user-483951465www.youtube.com/channel/UCOacZS7-MCBpgEgOG3mAtWw



