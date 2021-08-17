Toosii And Latto Drop Feel-Good Nostalgic Video For "5'5"





The "5'5" video continues Toosii's unbelievable run from a grinding upstart to becoming a globally celebrated rapper. Earlier this year, he surpassed one billion streams, proof his music is resonating. And now, with a proven ability to consistently churn out diverse, vivid, and affecting music, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Syracuse-born, North Carolina-raised rapper Toosii returns today with a nostalgic video for his hit single, "5'5" featuring Latto. The track is a standout from Toosii's new mixtape, Thank You For Believing (The Manifestation), out now via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records/Universal Music. The visual finds Toosii getting romantic and dancing at a throwback house party - all baggy pants, bucket hats, and hoop earrings. It's a cheerful clip for the feel-good rap track.Toosii's latest ode to love finds the rapper moving from a quick flow to melodic bars. The video for "5'5" - directed by Joan Pabon, produced by Andreas Garcia and shot in Atlanta - stars Toosii at a bumping house party when his "angel" makes her way in. The two shoot pool, take turns at the keg, and find some chemistry on the dancefloor. Latto makes an appearance for her stellar verse, and together, the two take the party outside where they can more freely show off their moves."5'5" follows the video for "spin music" with Fivio Foreign, the first single from Thank You For Believing (The Manifestation), the deluxe version of Toosii's acclaimed 2021 mixtape. The "spin music" visual mirrors the song's kinetic energy, jumping between scenes of ATVs, parties, and bedrooms in a dizzying array of lenses, camera angles, and special effects. VIBE wrote that the track "finds the two New Yorkers delivering what could be the city's latest drill anthem."The "5'5" video continues Toosii's unbelievable run from a grinding upstart to becoming a globally celebrated rapper. Earlier this year, he surpassed one billion streams, proof his music is resonating. And now, with a proven ability to consistently churn out diverse, vivid, and affecting music, Toosii shows no signs of slowing down. His charisma and screen presence are obvious in the video for "5'5," marking another stunning performance from one of rap's most exciting young artists.



