THE THE Announce New Single And Video "The Beat(en) Generation"





Originally featured on their Mind Bomb album in 1989, THE THE's classic The Beat(en) Generation" now shines in a new light as Matt Johnson and band performed the song to a sold-out Royal Albert Hall nearly 30 years later. "The Beat(en) Generation" is now available as a single release on all streaming and download services.



The highlight of this multi-format release is an exquisitely designed 136-page art book, which tells the whole story behind THE COMEBACK SPECIAL with hundreds of behind-the-scenes photos, film stills, contributions and stories, as well as 6 discs including exclusive audio content, plus director Tim Pope's film of the concert on both Blu-ray and DVD.



As another highlight of the new release, THE THE have also launched a variety of new exclusive merch items and bundles on the official album webstore: https://thethe.tmstor.es/



For a brand-new series of four exclusive THE THE prints, the band has teamed up with London's Atom Gallery. Mark Perronet (print maker and co-owner of the gallery) had previously collaborated with Andy Dog, Matt Johnson's late brother and designer of many of the group's early sleeves. Utilising the old analogue technique of screenprinting, visual elements of The Comeback Special tour have been combined to create these vivid new designs. Each of these four new posters are hand-numbered, embossed with the THE THE logo and signed by Matt Johnson.



The track listing of the live performance across all formats is as follows:

Global Eyes

Sweet Bird Of Truth

Flesh & Bones

Heartland

The Beat(en) Generation

Armageddon Days (are here again)

A Long Hard Lazy Apprenticeship

We Can't Stop What's Coming

Phantom Walls

Love Is Stronger Than Death

Dogs Of Lust

Helpline Operator

This Is The Night

This Is The Day

Soul Catcher

Bugle Boy

Beyond Love

Slow Emotion Replay

(Like a) Sun Rising Thru My Garden

Infected

I've Been Waiting For Tomorrow (all of my life)

True Happiness (this way lies)

Uncertain Smile

Lonely Planet



The Royal Albert Hall concert was the first of a trio of London shows during The Comeback Special tour - the others taking place at Brixton Academy and The Troxy - all of which sold out within minutes of going on sale.



Performing live for the first time in 16 years with a headline appearance at Denmark's



"Part comeback, part requiem, all extraordinary" -

"Johnson's great achievement is to have made a body of work that is completely original, yet flows smoothly into the slipstream of accessible, socially conscious alternative rock." - Will Hodgkinson, The Times (UK)

"Johnson retains a gravel-voiced gravitas, and his band are taut and kinetic on barbed missiles such as 'Armageddon Days (are here again)'… THE THE really shouldn't leave it 16 years until their next tour." - Ian Gittins, The Guardian (UK)

"THE THE sound very much like a band revitalized… Johnson may not have sung publicly for years, but there's little doubt he's been practising his scales in private." - Jeremy Allen, The Independent (UK)

www.thethe.com

