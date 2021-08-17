Clare Dunn Goes Back To Her Roots On 'In This Kind Of Light' Out Now



Dunn sat down with PEOPLE to discuss writing and producing 'In This Kind of Light,' here: people.com/country/clare-dunn-in-this-kind-of-light-ep



Dunn produced the entirety of 'In This Kind of Light' from her family's ranch in Colorado, allowing her creative control in bringing her artistic vision to fruition. Esteemed songwriters Whitney Phillips (Christina Aguilera,



On "Holding Out For A Cowboy," Dunn exemplifies a confident woman who knows what she wants, while a loving tenderness pervades "Good Love Bad." The EP derives its title from the track "Fool Moon," in which Dunn approaches love with the skepticism of someone who has nursed a broken heart before.



"This whole year for me has been about getting back to my core and my roots," says Dunn. "I grew up on classic music with classic instrumentation. It was their story to tell, with real instruments and not a lot of fluff. That's one thing that — and I'm not talking about anyone else's records — but just for me on this one, it's very scaled-down and it's very meat and potatoes and it's just what's necessary."



Songs from 'In This Kind of Light' are featured on a variety of playlists, including Spotify's New Boots, Next From Nashville (cover), Notable Releases, Wild Country, New



'In This Kind of Light' follows the Big Yellow Dog



Track Listing (All songs produced by Clare Dunn):

1. Holding Out For A Cowboy (writers: Clare Dunn & Whitney Phillips)

2. Good Love Bad (writers: Clare Dunn, Driver Williams, Mike Walker)

3. How It Comes Off (writers: Clare Dunn, Driver Williams, Mike Walker)

4. Fool Moon (writers: Clare Dunn, Driver Williams, Neil Mason)

5. Lonely Alone (writers: Clare Dunn & Karyn Rochelle). New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Country rocker" (PEOPLE) Clare Dunn shares'In This Kind of Light' via Big Yellow Dog Music, a testament to Dunn's talent as not only a "lovely voice" (New York Times Popcast) of country music, but also as a stellar songwriter and producer.Dunn sat down with PEOPLE to discuss writing and producing 'In This Kind of Light,' here: people.com/country/clare-dunn-in-this-kind-of-light-epDunn produced the entirety of 'In This Kind of Light' from her family's ranch in Colorado, allowing her creative control in bringing her artistic vision to fruition. Esteemed songwriters Whitney Phillips (Christina Aguilera, Celine Dion), The Cadillac Three's Neil Mason, Karyn Rochelle (George Jones, LeAnn Rimes, Reba), Driver Williams (Eric Church, Jon Pardi, Jason Aldean) and Mike Walker ("Honey Do") joined Dunn to craft five songs that conveys both moments of strength and vulnerability in relationships.On "Holding Out For A Cowboy," Dunn exemplifies a confident woman who knows what she wants, while a loving tenderness pervades "Good Love Bad." The EP derives its title from the track "Fool Moon," in which Dunn approaches love with the skepticism of someone who has nursed a broken heart before."This whole year for me has been about getting back to my core and my roots," says Dunn. "I grew up on classic music with classic instrumentation. It was their story to tell, with real instruments and not a lot of fluff. That's one thing that — and I'm not talking about anyone else's records — but just for me on this one, it's very scaled-down and it's very meat and potatoes and it's just what's necessary."Songs from 'In This Kind of Light' are featured on a variety of playlists, including Spotify's New Boots, Next From Nashville (cover), Notable Releases, Wild Country, New Music Nashville, Women of Country and RADAR Country; Apple Music's New in Country and Soundcheck; Amazon's Breakthrough Country; Shazam's The Best New Music; YouTube's Country On the Rise and Country's New Crop; and Pandora's New Country Now.'In This Kind of Light' follows the Big Yellow Dog Music release of Dunn's 'REAL THING' EP earlier this year. For more information, visit biglink.to/ClareDunn.Track Listing (All songs produced by Clare Dunn):1. Holding Out For A Cowboy (writers: Clare Dunn & Whitney Phillips)2. Good Love Bad (writers: Clare Dunn, Driver Williams, Mike Walker)3. How It Comes Off (writers: Clare Dunn, Driver Williams, Mike Walker)4. Fool Moon (writers: Clare Dunn, Driver Williams, Neil Mason)5. Lonely Alone (writers: Clare Dunn & Karyn Rochelle).



