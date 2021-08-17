Digga D Ft. Ardee Set For Highest New Entry Of The Week With "Wasted"





London rapper











Just outside tonight's UK Chart First Look Top 20 lands



Highest climber of the week so far comes courtesy of Nigerian superstar Wizkid. Essence ft. Tems, the fourth single from Made In Lagos has enjoyed a steady nine-week climb up the UK Official Chart, entering the Top 40 for the first time on Friday, the track is set to be propelled even higher this week by a new remix featuring Justin Bieber. Essence is currently up 17 places midweek to Number 18.



Plus big climbs after the first 48 hours of the chart week also for Rain LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) Ed Sheeran remains on course for an eighth week at the summit of the UK Singles Chart with Bad Habits, boosted by his latest drill remix featuring Tion Wayne and Central Cee.London rapper Digga D and Brighton newcomer Arrdee team up on Wasted, the track which samples T2 and Jodie Aysha's 2007 garage hit 'Heartbroken' starts out at Number 6, leading a raft of new midweek entries. Joel Corry and Jax Jones get together on new dancefloor banger OUT OUT featuring Charli XCX and Saweetie, the mix samples Stromae's 2009 Europop smash Alors On Danse and opens at Number 17. Lizzo tags in Cardi B for her comeback track Rumours (19) - her first single since debut album Cuz I Love You. The fiercely unapologetic clapback track attempts to dismantle the gossip and haters and lands the pair a Top 20 entry midweek in the process.Just outside tonight's UK Chart First Look Top 20 lands Elton John and Dua Lipa's brand new track Cold Heart, a mash-up of Elton classics Rocket Man and Sacrifice remixed by Pnau. The icon surprised holiday makers in Cannes when he popped up in La Guerite beach restaurant for an impromptu performance of the song which opens at Number 24 in this week's UK Chart race.Highest climber of the week so far comes courtesy of Nigerian superstar Wizkid. Essence ft. Tems, the fourth single from Made In Lagos has enjoyed a steady nine-week climb up the UK Official Chart, entering the Top 40 for the first time on Friday, the track is set to be propelled even higher this week by a new remix featuring Justin Bieber. Essence is currently up 17 places midweek to Number 18.Plus big climbs after the first 48 hours of the chart week also for Rain Radio and DJ Craig Gorman who fly all the way into the midweek Top 10 with Talk About, while Dance Monkey queen Tones & I rockets ten places to Number 9 with Fly Away, and Anne-Marie Little Mix's Kiss My (Uh Oh) ascends six rungs to Number 14. For the final results tune in to The UK Chart with Scott Mills on BBC Radio 1 this Friday from 4pm.



