Wilderado Announces Debut LP Out 10/15

Wilderado's self-titled debut album will be released on October 15th via Bright Antenna Records. For all up-to-date information on new music and tour dates, stay tuned to www.wilderado.co. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tulsa, OK indie-rock trio Wilderado has announced their long-awaited, self-titled debut album - due out October 15th via Bright Antenna Records. Wilderado was recorded in 2020 with producers and collaborators James McAlister (The National, Sufjan Stevens, Taylor Swift), Chad Copelin (Broncho, LANY) and Angelo Petraglia (Kings of Leon).…while I was back in Tulsa, I ran into a friend and he told me he had an old church in my neighborhood that wasn't being used and if I wanted to pay for the power we could write and rehearse in there. One day in that church I wrote "Surefire." It was December 16th, 2018. Something about that song opened me back up and I ended up writing the majority of the lyrics on this record in that church. I found freedom in the fact that no one could hear me and I could sing and say whatever I wanted, so I wrote about everything. Meeting Natalia, struggling with the monotony of touring, starting to become depressed, addressing unfair expectations, having children, being forced to realize life is something that begins and ends, seeing the world through a better lens, stepping outside my head, slowing down and then learning that although everything goes down it, comes back up again. - Maxim Rainer, WilderadoNews of the debut comes as single "Head Right" impacts Alternative Radio. The song has been featured by SPIN, American Songwriter and more, has seen prominent playlisting from both Spotify and Apple Music, and was recently Lightning 100's Pick of the Week.With several EP and single releases under their belts, bolstered by a tireless work ethic on the road, Wilderado has accrued 90+ MILLION streams with 3+ MILLION monthly listeners across platforms. The band has toured with the likes of Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie, Mt. Joy, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and more, while making main stage festival appearances at Lollapalooza, BottleRock, and Austin City Limits. The band is set to return to the stage this year with confirmed performances at BirmingFAM on September 11th and the SOLD OUT Tampa Pig Jig on October 23rd.Wilderado's self-titled debut album will be released on October 15th via Bright Antenna Records. For all up-to-date information on new music and tour dates, stay tuned to www.wilderado.co.



