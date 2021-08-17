Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Jazz 17/08/2021

Tony Bennett Announces Retirement And He Cancels Upcoming Tour Dates; Bennett Will Release His Second Duet Album With Lady Gaga "Love For Sale," On October 1, 2021

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 95-year-old Tony Bennett has officially announced his retirement after a 70-year career according to reports.

Danny Bennett, Bennett's son and manager for more than 40 years, canceled the iconic singer's remaining tour dates, stating that Bennett's two recent dates with Lady Gaga at New York's Radio City Music Hall would be his last.
This comes after Bennett revealed earlier this year that he was diagnosed with dementia in 2016.

Danny said that the retirement is due to doctor's orders, despite his father still being capable of performing. This is simply a precaution to ensure that Bennett does not suffer any falls or other mishaps on stage.
Bennett will release his second duet album with Lady Gaga, Love For Sale, on October 1.






