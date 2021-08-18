Logitech And Billboard Debut Song Breaker Chart, The First Ever Creator-Centered Music Chart





Billboard is a global music media brand, with a renowned authority among artists, fans and the industry at large. Billboard powers the ultimate global music destination and magazine, featuring unrivaled reporting on music news, issues and trends, and the industry's definitive charts, encompassing the most complete and well-respected database of charts across all music genres - the Billboard charts define success in music. Billboard also produces the most elite conference series and influencer events which regularly convene industry power players and consumers alike including Power 100 and Women in Music. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Billboard and Logitech For Creators, a brand extension of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) that helps all creators pursue their passions, today announced the Song Breaker Chart, a music industry standard ranking of creators who are driving music consumption through content creation. This new monthly chart is the first of its kind to give credit to creators, recognizing their role in helping songs break into the coveted Billboard charts through memes and dance challenges originated or amplified on social media by the creators.The Billboard Song Breaker Chart is inspired by Logitech's Song Breaker Awards, held earlier this year ahead of the GRAMMYs to celebrate creators and their role in curating our music playlists and pop culture. In collaboration with TikTok, Logitech honored Originators such as Jalaiah Harmon (@jalaiahharmon) creator of the " Renegade " dance and Keara Wilson (@keke.janajah) creator of the " Savage " dance, as well as Amplifiers -- popular creators who are responsible for amplifying the challenges to their audiences -- such as Larray (@larrayeeee) and Michael Le (@justmaiko). Following the successful awards show, which had more than half a million unique viewers, Billboard and Logitech recognized the need to spotlight creators' impact on the music industry throughout the year, and developed the Song Breaker Chart."We're excited that this partnership with Billboard is taking what we started with the Song Breaker Awards a step further," said Meridith Rojas, Global Head of Entertainment and Creator Marketing at Logitech For Creators. "The Song Breaker Chart is the music industry recognizing creators as pop culture powerhouses, and celebrating TikTokers who propel songs into the music charts with dance challenges and creators who encourage their large audiences to join them in a trend.""Every day we see new trends exploding in popularity across social platforms and we are beyond thrilled to highlight these breakthrough creators who are redefining stardom in the music industry," said Julian Holguin, President of Billboard. "We couldn't be more excited to partner and build upon what Logitech has created with their Song Breaker Awards to uplift and shine a light on this new crop of talent who are disrupting the traditional business model and influencing millions in the process."Creators and trends on this month's Song Breaker Chart are:Usim E. Mang @usimmango - originator of the synchronized sway to "Alors on Danse" by Stromae Vanessa Clark @glitchgirlmaster - popularized the "glitching" trend to " Get Ur Freak On " by Missy Elliot and "Kurxxed Emeraldz" by Luci4 Bobby Veitch @bobbyvvivid, - " Talk To Me " trend to " Buy U A Drank (Shawty Snappin') " by T-Pain feat. Yung JocZoi Lerma @zoifishh featuring Cassidy Condie @cassidycondiee - "Kiss Me More (feat. SZA)" by Doja Cat Walker Hayes @walkerhayesofficial - " Fancy Like Layla Muhammad @layzchipz - "Twerkulator" by City GirlsMila De'brito @debrito_bunch - "To the guy/girl..." trend to " Never Forget You " by NoisettesBerta Alonso @bertualonso - #VHStape challenge to "Marlboro Nights" by Lonely GodNoah Beck @noahbeck - " Dinero " by Trinidad Cardona Lizzo @lizzo - "Into the Thick of It" by The BackyardigansSaucy Santana @saucysantana - Walk challenge to "Walk"Cameron Walker @spicekingcam - "Punk Monk" by Playboy CartiAbby Gagnepain @abgag1111- "All Eyes on Me" by Bo Burnam Jason Derulo @jasonderulo - " Jalebi Baby " by TesherSEB @sebs_lovesongs - "Seaside Demo" William White @whiteyy18 - Lipsyncs to retro hits like "Into the Night" by Benny MardonesJosh Richards @joshrichards - "Drip Like a Faucet" by Yosh HollywoodCity Boy J @cityboyj - " Track Star " by MooskiAlex Guzman @blesiv - "Bills Bills Bills" by Destiny's ChildAliscyn Hammond @ali.scyn - "Dick" by Starboi3 feat. Doja Cat"I never thought of being on a chart, it's like a next-level type of popular," said Vanessa Clark @glitchgirlmaster. "Music brings the best out of us, especially weird dance moves. With the glitch, it was me doing random moves to songs with amazing beats like Missy Elliott's 'Get Ur Freak On' and Luci4's 'Kurxxed Emeraldz.' If you have a weird dance move that you want to pair with a song, make a TikTok about it, no need to be shy, be you. You never know, it might become a trend!""The music industry has changed and social media has been at the forefront of that change," said Jason Derulo, singer, songwriter and dancer whom TikTok dubs the "king of TikTok." "This chart is indicative of how powerful it is to have a presence online. Billboard, thank you for recognizing!"The Billboard Song Breaker Chart will drop on the second Tuesday of each month, with the inaugural ranking releasing today. The chart ranks the top creators on social media platforms including TikTok and YouTube, who amplify music and music-based trends that often result in their success on charts such as the Billboard Hot 100. From dance challenges that help songs go viral to funny videos that introduce new audiences to the classics, creators are changing the way we listen to music. Monthly rankings are created using a blend of engagement and view data from these platforms provided by analytics partner Shareablee, plus streaming and sales data as provided by MRC Data.Check out the latest Logitech and Billboard Song Breaker Chart here: www.billboard.com/charts/song-breakerLogitech For Creators is a brand extension of Logitech that helps all creators pursue their passions by unlocking their extraordinary potential and ability to shape culture. We celebrate creators and put them at the heart of everything we do, and support them with our products and services. Logitech For Creators brings together Blue Microphones, Mevo and Streamlabs, brands that have always served creators with their tools.Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech For Creators at www.logitech.com/creators, the company blog or @LogitechC.Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.Billboard is a global music media brand, with a renowned authority among artists, fans and the industry at large. Billboard powers the ultimate global music destination and magazine, featuring unrivaled reporting on music news, issues and trends, and the industry's definitive charts, encompassing the most complete and well-respected database of charts across all music genres - the Billboard charts define success in music. Billboard also produces the most elite conference series and influencer events which regularly convene industry power players and consumers alike including Power 100 and Women in Music.



