Lorde Releases "Mood Ring" Ahead Of Her Highly Anticipated Third Studio Album Solar Power Album Out This Friday, August 20th





Of the song



The song is the latest glimpse into what the full Solar Power universe will feel like. A celebration of the natural world, the album includes 12 tracks and is produced by Jack Antonoff who she collaborated with on her chart-topping last album, Melodrama.



Most notably, to honour the natural world the artist is presenting the album in a first-of-its kind, discless format. An eco-conscious



When talking about the concept



The artist will take to the stage on album release day to headline the "GMA" Summer Concert Series with their first in-person Central Park show in nearly two years. Then starting August 23rd, LORDE will join "The Late Late Show with



Earlier this summer,



Solar Power Tracklist:

1. The Path

2. Solar Power

3. California

4. Stoned at the Nail Salon

5. Fallen Fruit

6. Secrets From a Girl (Who's Seen It All)

7. The Man with the Axe

8. Dominoes

9. Big Star

10. Leader of a New Regime

11. Mood Ring

12. Oceanic Feeling



LORDE TOUR DATES:

February 26 Christchurch, NZ Electric Avenue Festival

February 27 Upper Moutere, NZ Neudorf Vineyards

March 1 Wellington, NZ Days Bay

March 2 Havelock North, NZ Black Barn Vineyards

March 4 New Plymouth, NZ Bowl of Brooklands

March 5 Auckland, NZ Outerfields

March 10 Brisbane, AU Riverstage

March 12 Melbourne, AU SMMB

March 15 Sydney, AU Aware Super Theatre

March 19 Perth, AU Belvoir Amphitheater

April 3 Nashville, TN Opry House

April 5 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre

April 7 Montreal, QC Salle Willfrid Pelletier

April 8 Toronto, ON Meridian Hall

April 9 Toronto, ON Meridian Hall

April 12 Boston, MA Boch Center - Wang Theatre

April 13 Boston, MA Boch Center - Wang Theatre

April 15 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

April 16 Washington, DC The Anthem

April 18 New York, NY Radio City

April 19 New York, NY Radio City

April 20 Philadelphia, PA The Met

April 22 Chicago, IL The

April 23Chicago, IL The

April 25 Minneapolis, MN The Armory

April 27 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

April 30 Seattle, WA WaMu Theatre

May 1 Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds

May 3 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

May 5 Los Angeles, CA Shrine Auditorium

May 6 Los Angeles, CA Shrine Auditorium

May 7 Santa Barbara, CA Santa

May 25 Leeds, UK O2 Academy

May 26 Edinburgh, UK Usher Hall

May 28 Manchester, UK O2

May 30 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy

June 1 London, UK Roundhouse

June 2 London, UK Roundhouse

June 3 London, UK Roundhouse

June 7 Paris, FR Casino de Paris

June 8 Amsterdam, NL AFAS Live

June 10 Barcelona, ES Primavera Sound

June 13 Zurich, CH Halle 622

June 14 Munich, DE Zenith

June 16 Rome, IT Cavea - Auditorium Parco della Musica

June 17 Villafranca di Verona, IT Castello di Villafranca

June 18 Sibenik, HR Saint Mihovil Fortress

June 21 Cologne, DE Open Air am Tanzbrunnen

June 23 Berlin, DE

June 28 London, UK



In 2013, a 16-year-old LORDE quietly, yet confidently asserted herself as the voice of a generation with her full-length debut, Pure Heroine. The album would go triple-platinum, win two GRAMMY® Awards, and spawn the certified Diamond, record-breaking, international juggernaut single, "Royals," and quadruple-platinum follow up "Team." The former cemented LORDE as "the youngest solo artist and the only New Zealander to achieve #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 since 1987." Time exalted her amongst the "Most Influential Teenagers in the World," she landed on Forbes's "30 Under 30" List, graced the cover of Rolling Stone and performed alongside New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY Award-winning multiplatinum artist LORDE has dropped "MOOD RING", the latest song off her forthcoming third studio album, Solar Power, which will be released via Universal Music New Zealand/Universal Music this Friday, August 20th. The song comes alongside an epic music video featuring LORDE as you've never seen her before.Of the song Lorde says, "This is a song I am very excited about, it's so much fun to me. Obviously when making this album I did a deep-dive into 60s, Flower Child culture. I wanted to understand the commune life, dropping out from society and trying to start again. That really resonated to me when writing this album. One thing that occurred to me as a major parallel between that time and our time is our wellness culture and our culture of spirituality, pseudo-spirituality, wellness, pseudo-wellness. Things like eating a macro-biotic vegan diet or burning sage, keeping crystals, reading tarot cards or your horoscope. These were all things that they were dabbling in back then, and that me and my girlfriends are dabbling in today. I was like "I think there's a pop song in here". So this is kind of my extremely satirical look at all of those vibes."The song is the latest glimpse into what the full Solar Power universe will feel like. A celebration of the natural world, the album includes 12 tracks and is produced by Jack Antonoff who she collaborated with on her chart-topping last album, Melodrama.Most notably, to honour the natural world the artist is presenting the album in a first-of-its kind, discless format. An eco-conscious Music Box will be available for purchase in lieu of a CD. This innovative offering will contain some of those special extras that fans might normally receive in a CD packet, such as visual content, handwritten notes, exclusive photos, and a download card. The card will give purchasers a high-quality download of the music, two exclusive bonus tracks, and access to some special surprises along the way.When talking about the concept Lorde says, "I decided early on in the process of making this album that I also wanted to create an environmentally kind, forward-thinking alternative to the CD. I wanted this Music Box product to be similar in size, shape and price to a CD, to live alongside it in a retail environment, but be something which stands apart and that's committed to the evolving nature of a modern album."The artist will take to the stage on album release day to headline the "GMA" Summer Concert Series with their first in-person Central Park show in nearly two years. Then starting August 23rd, LORDE will join "The Late Late Show with James Corden" for a week-long residency during the show's first week back from summer hiatus.Earlier this summer, Lorde announced her 2022 World tour dates. The sold-out 40+ show tour, promoted by AEG Presents in the US and Canada, is her first North American tour since 2018 and kicks off in North America in Nashville on April 3 at the Opry House before concluding at the Santa Barbara Bowl on May 7.Solar Power Tracklist:1. The Path2. Solar Power3. California4. Stoned at the Nail Salon5. Fallen Fruit6. Secrets From a Girl (Who's Seen It All)7. The Man with the Axe8. Dominoes9. Big Star10. Leader of a New Regime11. Mood Ring12. Oceanic FeelingLORDE TOUR DATES:February 26 Christchurch, NZ Electric Avenue FestivalFebruary 27 Upper Moutere, NZ Neudorf VineyardsMarch 1 Wellington, NZ Days BayMarch 2 Havelock North, NZ Black Barn VineyardsMarch 4 New Plymouth, NZ Bowl of BrooklandsMarch 5 Auckland, NZ OuterfieldsMarch 10 Brisbane, AU RiverstageMarch 12 Melbourne, AU SMMBMarch 15 Sydney, AU Aware Super TheatreMarch 19 Perth, AU Belvoir AmphitheaterApril 3 Nashville, TN Opry HouseApril 5 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple TheatreApril 7 Montreal, QC Salle Willfrid PelletierApril 8 Toronto, ON Meridian HallApril 9 Toronto, ON Meridian HallApril 12 Boston, MA Boch Center - Wang TheatreApril 13 Boston, MA Boch Center - Wang TheatreApril 15 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun ArenaApril 16 Washington, DC The AnthemApril 18 New York, NY Radio City Music HallApril 19 New York, NY Radio City Music HallApril 20 Philadelphia, PA The MetApril 22 Chicago, IL The Chicago TheatreApril 23Chicago, IL The Chicago TheatreApril 25 Minneapolis, MN The ArmoryApril 27 Denver, CO Mission BallroomApril 30 Seattle, WA WaMu TheatreMay 1 Portland, OR Theater of the CloudsMay 3 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic AuditoriumMay 5 Los Angeles, CA Shrine AuditoriumMay 6 Los Angeles, CA Shrine AuditoriumMay 7 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara BowlMay 25 Leeds, UK O2 AcademyMay 26 Edinburgh, UK Usher HallMay 28 Manchester, UK O2 Victoria WarehouseMay 30 Birmingham, UK O2 AcademyJune 1 London, UK RoundhouseJune 2 London, UK RoundhouseJune 3 London, UK RoundhouseJune 7 Paris, FR Casino de ParisJune 8 Amsterdam, NL AFAS LiveJune 10 Barcelona, ES Primavera SoundJune 13 Zurich, CH Halle 622June 14 Munich, DE ZenithJune 16 Rome, IT Cavea - Auditorium Parco della MusicaJune 17 Villafranca di Verona, IT Castello di VillafrancaJune 18 Sibenik, HR Saint Mihovil FortressJune 21 Cologne, DE Open Air am TanzbrunnenJune 23 Berlin, DEJune 28 London, UKIn 2013, a 16-year-old LORDE quietly, yet confidently asserted herself as the voice of a generation with her full-length debut, Pure Heroine. The album would go triple-platinum, win two GRAMMY® Awards, and spawn the certified Diamond, record-breaking, international juggernaut single, "Royals," and quadruple-platinum follow up "Team." The former cemented LORDE as "the youngest solo artist and the only New Zealander to achieve #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 since 1987." Time exalted her amongst the "Most Influential Teenagers in the World," she landed on Forbes's "30 Under 30" List, graced the cover of Rolling Stone and performed alongside Nirvana during the 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. She also curated the official soundtrack for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 and recorded " Yellow Flicker Beat " as the lead single. In 2017 LORDE released her second full-length studio album, Melodrama which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart, making her the first ever NZ artist to land a #1 debut album in the United States. The album reached #1 in over 45 countries and earned LORDE a nomination for Album of the Year at the 2018 GRAMMY® Awards. LORDE makes her highly anticipated return with critically acclaimed new single, "Solar Power," from her third full-length studio album, Solar Power, due out August 20th. LORDE currently has over 12 million albums sold worldwide and over 10 billion streams worldwide.



