Lorde Releases "Mood Ring" Ahead Of Her Highly Anticipated Third Studio Album Solar Power Album Out This Friday, August 20th

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
GRAMMY Award-winning multiplatinum artist LORDE has dropped "MOOD RING", the latest song off her forthcoming third studio album, Solar Power, which will be released via Universal Music
New Zealand/Universal Music
this Friday, August 20th. The song comes alongside an epic music video featuring LORDE as you've never seen her before.
Of the song Lorde
says, "This is a song I am very excited about, it's so much fun to me. Obviously when making this album I did a deep-dive into 60s, Flower Child culture. I wanted to understand the commune life, dropping out from society and trying to start again. That really resonated to me when writing this album. One thing that occurred to me as a major parallel between that time and our time is our wellness culture and our culture of spirituality, pseudo-spirituality, wellness, pseudo-wellness. Things like eating a macro-biotic vegan diet or burning sage, keeping crystals, reading tarot cards or your horoscope. These were all things that they were dabbling in back then, and that me and my girlfriends are dabbling in today. I was like "I think there's a pop song in here". So this is kind of my extremely satirical look at all of those vibes."
The song is the latest glimpse into what the full Solar Power universe will feel like. A celebration of the natural world, the album includes 12 tracks and is produced by Jack Antonoff who she collaborated with on her chart-topping last album, Melodrama.
Most notably, to honour the natural world the artist is presenting the album in a first-of-its kind, discless format. An eco-conscious Music
Box will be available for purchase in lieu of a CD. This innovative offering will contain some of those special extras that fans might normally receive in a CD packet, such as visual content, handwritten notes, exclusive photos, and a download card. The card will give purchasers a high-quality download of the music, two exclusive bonus tracks, and access to some special surprises along the way.
When talking about the concept Lorde
says, "I decided early on in the process of making this album that I also wanted to create an environmentally kind, forward-thinking alternative to the CD. I wanted this Music
Box product to be similar in size, shape and price to a CD, to live alongside it in a retail environment, but be something which stands apart and that's committed to the evolving nature of a modern album."
The artist will take to the stage on album release day to headline the "GMA" Summer Concert Series with their first in-person Central Park show in nearly two years. Then starting August 23rd, LORDE will join "The Late Late Show with James
Corden" for a week-long residency during the show's first week back from summer hiatus.
Earlier this summer, Lorde
announced her 2022 World tour dates. The sold-out 40+ show tour, promoted by AEG Presents in the US and Canada, is her first North American tour since 2018 and kicks off in North America
in Nashville on April 3 at the Opry House before concluding at the Santa Barbara
Bowl on May 7.
Solar Power Tracklist:
1. The Path
2. Solar Power
3. California
4. Stoned at the Nail Salon
5. Fallen Fruit
6. Secrets From a Girl (Who's Seen It All)
7. The Man with the Axe
8. Dominoes
9. Big Star
10. Leader of a New Regime
11. Mood Ring
12. Oceanic Feeling
LORDE TOUR DATES:
February 26 Christchurch, NZ Electric Avenue Festival
February 27 Upper Moutere, NZ Neudorf Vineyards
March 1 Wellington, NZ Days Bay
March 2 Havelock North, NZ Black Barn Vineyards
March 4 New Plymouth, NZ Bowl of Brooklands
March 5 Auckland, NZ Outerfields
March 10 Brisbane, AU Riverstage
March 12 Melbourne, AU SMMB
March 15 Sydney, AU Aware Super Theatre
March 19 Perth, AU Belvoir Amphitheater
April 3 Nashville, TN Opry House
April 5 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre
April 7 Montreal, QC Salle Willfrid Pelletier
April 8 Toronto, ON Meridian Hall
April 9 Toronto, ON Meridian Hall
April 12 Boston, MA Boch Center - Wang Theatre
April 13 Boston, MA Boch Center - Wang Theatre
April 15 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
April 16 Washington, DC The Anthem
April 18 New York, NY Radio City Music
Hall
April 19 New York, NY Radio City Music
Hall
April 20 Philadelphia, PA The Met
April 22 Chicago, IL The Chicago
Theatre
April 23Chicago, IL The Chicago
Theatre
April 25 Minneapolis, MN The Armory
April 27 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom
April 30 Seattle, WA WaMu Theatre
May 1 Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds
May 3 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
May 5 Los Angeles, CA Shrine Auditorium
May 6 Los Angeles, CA Shrine Auditorium
May 7 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara
Bowl
May 25 Leeds, UK O2 Academy
May 26 Edinburgh, UK Usher Hall
May 28 Manchester, UK O2 Victoria
Warehouse
May 30 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy
June 1 London, UK Roundhouse
June 2 London, UK Roundhouse
June 3 London, UK Roundhouse
June 7 Paris, FR Casino de Paris
June 8 Amsterdam, NL AFAS Live
June 10 Barcelona, ES Primavera Sound
June 13 Zurich, CH Halle 622
June 14 Munich, DE Zenith
June 16 Rome, IT Cavea - Auditorium Parco della Musica
June 17 Villafranca di Verona, IT Castello di Villafranca
June 18 Sibenik, HR Saint Mihovil Fortress
June 21 Cologne, DE Open Air am Tanzbrunnen
June 23 Berlin, DE
June 28 London, UK
In 2013, a 16-year-old LORDE quietly, yet confidently asserted herself as the voice of a generation with her full-length debut, Pure Heroine. The album would go triple-platinum, win two GRAMMY® Awards, and spawn the certified Diamond, record-breaking, international juggernaut single, "Royals," and quadruple-platinum follow up "Team." The former cemented LORDE as "the youngest solo artist and the only New Zealander to achieve #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 since 1987." Time exalted her amongst the "Most Influential Teenagers in the World," she landed on Forbes's "30 Under 30" List, graced the cover of Rolling Stone and performed alongside Nirvana
during the 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. She also curated the official soundtrack for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 and recorded "Yellow Flicker Beat
" as the lead single. In 2017 LORDE released her second full-length studio album, Melodrama which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart, making her the first ever NZ artist to land a #1 debut album in the United States. The album reached #1 in over 45 countries and earned LORDE a nomination for Album of the Year at the 2018 GRAMMY® Awards. LORDE makes her highly anticipated return with critically acclaimed new single, "Solar Power," from her third full-length studio album, Solar Power, due out August 20th. LORDE currently has over 12 million albums sold worldwide and over 10 billion streams worldwide.