Belly Announces New Album Ft. The Weeknd, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, Nas, Big Sean, Nav, Moneybagg Yo, Gunna & More

Can You Feel It Yet. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy nominated rapper, songwriter, and producer Belly announced his new album See You Next Wednesday out August 27 via XO Records/Roc Nation/Universal Music. Executive produced by Belly, The Weeknd, DannyBoyStyles & The ANMLS, the album features The Weeknd, Nas, Young Thug, Moneybagg Yo, PnB Rock, Gunna, Nav, Big Sean, Lil Uzi Vert, and Benny the Butcher. Belly effortlessly marries the skill set of the biggest names in music with standout newcomers, setting the tone for the project and proving he has a knack for creating timeless music. Belly has had an explosive and consistent release schedule this year with "Zero Love", "Money On The Table", "IYKYK", and most recently "Better Believe" which was #1 most added at Urban radio and garnered 35M+ global audio streams and 15M+ video views. Before that, he co-wrote one of the biggest pop songs to date with "Blinding Lights' which just broke the all-time record for longest charting song in Billboard Hot 100 history at 88 weeks.TRACKLIST:Snakes & LaddersIYKYKBetter Believe (with The Weeknd, Young Thug)Zero Love (ft. Moneybagg Yo)Moment Of SilenceFlowersRazor (ft. PnB Rock and Gunna)Die For It (with The Weeknd, Nas)Requiem (with NAV)Two Tone (ft. Lil Uzi Vert)Wu TangSuckerScary Sight (ft. Big Sean)Money On The Table (ft. Benny The Butcher)Can You Feel It Yet.



