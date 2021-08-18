Super People's Alpha Test Is Now Live!





Twitter: https://twitter.com/superpeople_kr New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Wonder People announced today that the Alpha Test for their upcoming battle royale Super People is now live on PC. Selected players who have pre-registered for the test can now drop into intense battles against other super soldiers until August 23.The Alpha Test will feature 12 playable classes of super soldiers, each with specialized superpowers and different playstyles. Players will parachute into Orbisland, a large map with diverse terrain and environments, where they will have free rein to engage in strategic, fast-paced battles against their opponents.Super People's Alpha Test will run from August 11 to August 23 and is available through GeeGee, Wonder People's proprietary game client. The test itself will is divided into three phases:Phase 1: Squad ModeFrom August 11 to August 14, players will be able to join Squad Mode. Each team can have up to four players and drop into Orbisland, where they will have to eliminate all other teams to win the round.Phase 2: Solo ModeFrom August 15 to August 17, players will battle it out in Solo Mode. Players must tread carefully in this mode where everyone is a hostile and being the sole survivor is all that matters.Phase 3: All ModesFrom August 17 until the end of the Alpha Test on August 23, players can join battles in Solo, Duo and Squad Mode.Super People is a battle royale game in which players step into the shoes of super soldiers and engage in intense, fast-paced battles to be the last one standing. The game fuses FPS and battle royale elements with gameplay features designed to put players into more strategic and fast-paced rounds.Wonder People is a South Korean game developer founded by game enthusiasts and industry veteran Min Hur, a leading figure in the Korean game industry who founded Neople and developed the hit game Dungeon Fighter Online. Wonder People recently announced their debut title Super People, an FPS battle royale game, developed by Oscar Mike Studio. It is set to be released globally on PC later this year.Official Website: https://geegee.netYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCso4kVh33kymmDaP3-EtSvA/videosFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/SuperPeopleofficialKR/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/superpeople_official/Twitter: https://twitter.com/superpeople_kr



