Manchester Power Pop Outfit The Speed Of Sound Announces 'Museum Of Tomorrow' LP, Previews Lead Track 'Tomorrow's World'

Sleeve front / Artwork by Local Hotel Parking. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) British underground music veterans The Speed Of Sound have announced the autumn release of their fifth studio album 'Museum of Tomorrow', to be issued on CD and Deluxe LP via California's Big Stir Records, 32 years to the day the band released their debut EP back in 1989.Ahead of this, the band reveal the lead track 'Tomorrow's World' as a sweet taster of what's in store for listeners, along with an animated video. The entire 21st century seems to have been mis-sold. This song is a cry of anguish and a re-statement of what should have been. Twelve multilayered synthesizer tracks recreate a flying saucer landing at the end and the ultra-depth in the sound is from bowed bass on the verse-ends and pre-chorus.From the opening line "We were offered Star Trek, but they fed us Soylent Green" - which is etched into the vinyl - science fiction abounds within the music, positioning The Now simultaneously in the Future and in the Past. We all exist on the edge of forever.Conceived as two seamless sides, the vinyl edition of this record was mastered as two complete extended pieces: Gallery One and Gallery Two. Korg synthesiser lines, reminiscent of classic Science Fiction incidental music and sound-collages, link the gapless songs.To date, The Speed of Sound has released eight singles via Big Stir, but 'Museum of Tomorrow' is an all-new experience. While each of these 13 new songs could have been a single, they are gathered in an organically homogeneous collection, showcased within the 'Museum Of Tomorrow'. This is an album made manifest by and for people who like albums.This is future retro modern music, rooted in a definite 60's influence but with an 80's twist. Influenced by The Byrds, Small Faces, The Chords, Siouxsie & The Banshees and XTC, with female and male vocals, The Speed Of Sound merges the power of punk with the floating harmonies of The Byrds. Their sound and alphabetical order places them between Sonic Youth and Dusty Springfield.The Speed Of Sound formed in Manchester in 1989 with a pre-history dating directly back to the day Andy Warhol died in 1987. Dwelling deep below the 'music industry radar' has allowed for the evolution of their own distinct sound, their live act often described totally differently with comparisons from The Stranglers and Television to Jefferson Airplane and The Who.The Speed Of Sound has continuously produced music that is optimistic and with lyrical bite, a punk-inspired DIY ethos and lust for experimentation rooted in psychedelia. While players have come and gone, the current lineup has largely been the same for four years, including father and son John Armstrong (guitars and vocals) and Henry Armstrong (keyboards), Ann-Marie Crowley (vocals and guitar), Kevin Roache (bass guitar) and John Broadhurst (drums).'Tomorrow's World' is out on August 13 and will be available via Apple Music and Spotify. On September 17, the 'Museum of Tomorrow' LP will be released digitally, on CD and limited-edition 170g heavy weight vinyl with a choice between black and glorious colour. Vinyl orders include a 16-page full-colour A5 printed Exhibition Guide containing lyrics, full-colour inner sleeve, a separate picture insert, a sticker, a pair of badges/buttons and a bookmark. The album can already be pre-ordered in all formats from Big Stir Records' site."The thoughtfulness that goes into The Speed of Sound's lyrics and music is precious. Unmistakable sound... a winning formula" ~ Big Takeover Magazine"New Wave blood, powered by a heartbeat of 1960's influences" ~ Louder Than War"Distinctive traces of New York Art Rock and No Wave, often verging on the experimental and psychedelic while never losing its melody and infections catchiness" ~ Sounds"Moody and intense, yet light and floating at the same time" ~ There Once Was A Note"A cool mix of punk and The Byrds 5th Dimension LP" ~ Lord Litter"Balancing spiky abrasiveness with a strong sense of melody" ~ Bliss AquamarineWritten by John ArmstrongJohn Armstrong - guitars and vocalsAnn-Marie Crowley - vocals and guitars Kevin Roache - bass guitarJohn Broadhurst - drumsHenry Armstrong - keyboardsRecorded at Vibratone Sound Studio, ManchesterEngineered by Adam Crossley and Chris GuestMixed By Adam Crossley, Chris Guest and The Speed Of SoundMastered by Adam Crossley and Chris Guest at Vibratone Sound StudioSleeve front / Artwork by Local Hotel Parking.



