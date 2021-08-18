Dexter Allen's Newest Album "Keep Moving On" Authentic Blues To The Core



In 2018 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dexter Allen is a natural and he comes by it honestly having been raised on the family farm with his great grandfather, his grandfather, along with Mom and Dad. A good gospel based family farming the land in Mississippi. The blues is also a natural especially if you hail from the south and increasingly so within the state of Mississippi.Early on in Dexter's life it became obvious that the man's soul filled talent coupled with his vocal ability which had been honed in church could open the way for big things and indeed they did. For example it would be Dexter's good fortune to become a member of Bobby Rush's band and more so over time because Bobby taught the young guitar man the ropes. No matter where they traveled Bobby kept asking Dexter questions to cause him to think about his future.It's also interesting to note that since then Dexter does exactly that today with his son whether they are in the Dexter Allen recording studio or his son is about to perform. Dexter is as authentic as they come and he's keeping the blues alive by passing it on the same way it was passed on to him.Most recently Dexter completed his newest album "Keep Moving On" which is on the Endless Blues Record label. When asked recently about how he feels about his new release Dexter shared, "I am songwriter that writes about things in the everyday world, about life, things that touch us all."Keep Moving On" is a representation of who I have evolved into over the years." Dexter has toured both inside the U.S. and outside in other countries.Abroad he's performed on stages in Amsterdam, Tokyo, London, Brussels and more. Within the U.S, the cities are too numerous to list but he's performed in cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Fort Lauderdale.Most recently Dexter performed on the Legendary Blues Cruise, Water Front Blues Festival and prior to those engagements he was on stage at the Salt Lake City Blues Festival, King Biscuit and the Chicago Blues Fest.In 2018 Dexter received the Jus' Blues Award's "Bobby Rush Blues Entertainment Award".



