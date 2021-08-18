Mud Morganfield To Release Single "Praise Him" On August 20, 2021





In March 2018 Mud's album They Call Me Mud was released on Severn Records to critical acclaim. Produced by Mud Morganfield and Rick Kreher (who also plays guitar on the CD and was a guitarist in the Muddy Waters band.) Mud penned 10 of the album's 12 songs, with two others coming from his illustrious father's catalog, "Howling Wolf" and "Can't Get No Grinding." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-award-winning artist Mud Morganfield is an established star in the blues world. The eldest son of the legendary Muddy Waters, Mud was brought up surrounded by many of the finest musicians of the era. Mud's singing is firmly in best of traditions of Chicago Blues, but he is also a writer of great new songs and he is backed by some of the best musicians playing today. He is acclaimed by artists and critics, including Buddy Guy and Jools Holland. Blogcritics raved, ". . . some of the best Chicago blues I've heard in years. Muddy would not be disappointed in how his legacy is being carried on."On "Praise Me", a spiritual new song, Morganfield is joined by Rick Kreher (guitar), Mike Wheeler (guitar), Cameron Lewis (drums), Luca Chiellini (keyboards) as well as choir singers Felicia Collins, Shantina Lowe and Demetrius Hall. The digital single will be released August 20th.Mud entertained the idea of becoming a professional musician after Muddy's death in 1983. Blues fans were introduced to Mud at a tribute concert to his father in 2007, but his performance at the Chicago Blues Festival that same year brought him instant recognition.Mud composed most of the songs on his award-winning album Son Of The Seventh Son, including "Blues In My Shoes." He also performs the Muddy Waters tune, "You Can't Lose What You Ain't Never Had." According to producer and harmonica player Bob Corritore, the CD "brings you the great Mud Morganfield in all his glory." It was recorded in Chicago and features some of the city's top Blues musicians.In 2014, Mud's album, For Pops, recorded in tribute to his late father, together with fabulous Thunderbirds frontman, Kim Wilson, sees him make a very personal statement about his roots.In March 2018 Mud's album They Call Me Mud was released on Severn Records to critical acclaim. Produced by Mud Morganfield and Rick Kreher (who also plays guitar on the CD and was a guitarist in the Muddy Waters band.) Mud penned 10 of the album's 12 songs, with two others coming from his illustrious father's catalog, "Howling Wolf" and "Can't Get No Grinding."



